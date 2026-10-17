Manchester City continued their relentless pursuit of the Premier League title with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium. The champions appeared to be in total control when Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but the visitors stunned the home crowd just two minutes later as Daizen Maeda clinical finished to level the scores. City regained their composure before the break, with Haaland converting a Mateo Kovacic pass to ensure a narrow half-time lead. The second half saw City attempt to suffocate the game through possession, eventually finding a two-goal cushion when Haaland netted his second of the afternoon in the 69th minute. Despite dominance in the statistics - boasting 70% possession and an xG of 3.56 - City were forced into a nervous finale after Zian Flemming converted a 90th-minute penalty for Ipswich. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca’s side held firm to record their seventh consecutive win of the campaign, staying top of the table.
Manchester City player ratings vs Ipswich Town: Erling Haaland double secures tight victory over resilient Tractor Boys
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Goalkeeper & Defence
Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10
The Italian shot-stopper had a relatively quiet afternoon despite conceding twice. He could do little about Maeda’s equaliser and was sent the wrong way for Flemming's late penalty. He recorded just one save throughout the match as City's structural dominance limited Ipswich to just three shots on target.
Matheus Nunes - 7/10
Nunes operated effectively in the engine room, providing the verticality needed to break through Ipswich’s low block. He was tidy on the ball and diligent in his defensive tracking before being substituted late on for tactical freshness
Nico O'reilly - 6/10
A steady performance from the youngster before being replaced by Josko Gvardiol in the 61st minute. He showed good technical security but occasionally struggled with the directness of Ouattara on the flank.
Ruben Dias - 7/10
The captain was a vocal presence throughout, organising the back three in possession. He was physically dominant in his duels and ensured that City remained calm even after Ipswich equalised early in the first half.
Marc Guehi - 7/10
Guehi provided his usual composure in the defensive line, helping City maintain a high line to squeeze the play. He was diligent in his positioning and helped manage the transitions when Ipswich looked to break through Maeda and Emersonn.
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Midfield
Ayoub Bouaddi - 7/10
The young midfielder continues to impress under Maresca, showing a maturity beyond his years. He facilitated play efficiently, helping City maintain their 70% possession share and ensuring the ball moved quickly into the final third.
Mateo Kovacic - 8/10
A vital performance from the Croatian, who provided the creative spark for Haaland's first goal in the 34th minute. His ability to resist the press and find line-breaking passes was essential to City's control of the central zones before his withdrawal for Enzo Fernandez.
Iliman Ndiaye - 7/10
Ndiaye was a constant nuisance for the Ipswich defenders, using his dribbling ability to create space. He provided the crucial assist for Haaland's second goal in the 69th minute, showcasing excellent vision in a congested penalty area.
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Attack
Jeremy Doku - 7/10
The Belgian winger was electric in the opening stages, providing the assist for Foden's opener. While his final ball was occasionally inconsistent later in the game, his gravity on the left wing forced Ipswich to double up, creating space elsewhere.
Erling Haaland - 9/10
The Norwegian was the difference-maker yet again. He clinicaly finished chances in the 34th and 69th minutes to take his tally for the season even higher. His movement was elite, constantly occupying both Diop and O'Shea and providing the clinical edge City required.
phil foden - 8/10
Foden set the tone early with a well-taken goal in the 19th minute, ghosting into the box to finish a Jeremy Doku delivery. He remains the heartbeat of City's creative play, drifting between the lines to disrupt the opposition's defensive shape.
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Subs & Manager
Enzo Fernandez - 6/10
Came on for Kovacic in the 50th minute and helped City retain their rhythm. He focused on keeping the play simple and recycling possession to see out the result.
Josko Gvardiol - 6/10
Introduced in the 61st minute to provide more defensive solidity on the left. He was unfortunate to be involved in the late drama that led to the penalty but otherwise performed his duties well.
Elliott Anderson - 6/10
Came on in the 77th minute. He worked hard to close down spaces as Ipswich looked for a way back into the game.
Antonio Semenyo - 6/10
A late introduction for Doku to provide fresh legs and a physical presence on the counter-attack during the final fifteen minutes.
Abdukodir Khusanov - 6/10
Brought on for the closing stages to bolster the defensive numbers and help defend the box against Ipswich's late aerial bombardment.
Enzo Maresca - 8/10
The manager's tactical blueprint was clear as City dominated possession and created high-quality chances. His decision to trust younger players like Bouaddi paid off, and his substitutions were timed to manage the energy levels of his squad amid a busy schedule.
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