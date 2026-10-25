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FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Inter player ratings vs Fiorentina: Marcus Thuram and Piotr Zielinski spark incredible late turnaround

Player ratings
Inter
Inter vs Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Serie A

Inter snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina at the Giuseppe Meazza thanks to two goals in stoppage time. After Alex Jimenez gave the visitors a shock lead, Marcus Thuram and Piotr Zielinski struck late to preserve the hosts' unbeaten start to the season.

Inter secured a breathtaking 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in a match that epitomised the tactical unpredictability of Serie A. For large periods, the Nerazzurri dominated the ball, maintaining 63% possession and peppering the opposition goal with 33 total shots. However, they lacked the clinical edge required to break down a resolute Viola block in the first half, heading into the interval at 0-0 despite their territorial supremacy.

The second half took a sharp turn when Jimenez silenced the home crowd in the 65th minute, unleashing a powerful shot that Inter goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was unable to reach.

Inter looked destined for their first defeat of the campaign as the clock ticked into added time, but Thuram equalised in the 91st minute following an assist by Andy Diouf. The turnaround was completed in the 98th minute when substitute Piotr Zielinski coolly converted a penalty to seal all three points in sensational fashion.

GOAL rates Inter Milans's players from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza...

  • FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ivan Provedel - 6/10:

    Making his debut for the club, Provedel had a relatively quiet afternoon given Inter's dominance, making just one save. He could do little about the Jimenez goal, which was one of only two shots on target he faced. His distribution was steady, helping Inter build from the back.

    Yann Bisseck - 6.5/10:

    Bisseck showed great physical presence and recovery speed. While he was occasionally caught out by the movement of the Fiorentina front line during the transition that led to the opening goal, his overall positioning helped Inter maintain pressure in the final third.

    Manuel Akanji - 7/10:

    Akanji was the primary orchestrator of the back three, often stepping into midfield to create numerical superiorities. He was aerially dominant and ensured Fiorentina's counter-attacks were largely contained, contributing to the team's high defensive line.

    Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10:

    The Italian international was his usual creative self from the left side of the defence before being substituted in the 78th minute. His diagonal passes were also a constant threat.

  • FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Andy Diouf - 8/10:

    Diouf was arguably Inter's most influential player in the closing stages. He provided the vital assist for Thuram's equaliser in the 91st minute. His energy in the engine room was crucial, and he was instrumental in ensuring Inter won the midfield battle with superior volume.

    Nicolo Barella - 6.5/10:

    The captain led with his usual intensity but struggled to find the killer pass against a congested Fiorentina midfield. He worked tirelessly for 85 minutes, helping to cycle possession, though he lacked his typical goal-scoring threat on this occasion.

    Hakan Calhanoglu - 7/10:

    The metronome of the side, Calhanoglu was the hub through which all play flowed. He was central to Inter's 63% possession, though he was withdrawn in the 78th minute as Cristian Chivu searched for more direct attacking options to chase the game.

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6/10:

    A somewhat subdued performance from the veteran. While his technical quality was evident in tight spaces, he failed to penetrate the Fiorentina lines consistently and was replaced during the triple substitution in the 78th minute.

    Carlos Augusto - 6.5/10:

    Augusto provided width and a constant outlet on the flank. He was diligent in his defensive duties and looked to overlap at every opportunity, though his final delivery was often intercepted by a crowded Fiorentina box.

  • FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Marcus Thuram - 8/10:

    Thuram proved once again why he is indispensable to this Inter side. Despite the team's frustrations for 90 minutes, he remained sharp and popped up with a crucial equaliser in the 91st minute. His movement also drew a foul from a Fiorentina player, earning Inter a penalty in the final moments.

    Francesco Pio Esposito - 5.5/10:

    The young striker found it difficult to impose himself on the game and was isolated for long periods. He was substituted in the 64th minute for Ange-Yoan Bonny just before Fiorentina took the lead.

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    Subs & Manager

    Ange-Yoan Bonny - 6/10:

    Came on in the 64th minute and offered a different physical profile upfront. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence occupied the defenders, creating space for Thuram's late heroics.

    Federico Dimarco - 6.5/10:

    Introduced in the 78th minute, his crossing ability immediately put Fiorentina on the back foot. He helped sustain the late pressure that led to the two stoppage-time goals.

    Piotr Zielinski - 8/10:

    The ultimate super-sub. Entering the fray in the 78th minute, he kept his composure under immense pressure to dispatch the 98th-minute penalty that won the game for the Nerazzurri.

    Petar Sucic - 6/10:

    Replaced Mkhitaryan in the 78th minute and provided fresh legs in the midfield, ensuring Inter maintained their high press during the final assault.

    Matteo Lavelli - N/A:

    Introduced in the 85th minute for Barella to add another body to the attack; he had little time to influence the ball but was part of the final winning push.

    Cristian Chivu - 7.5/10:

    Chivu showed great tactical courage with his triple substitution in the 78th minute. Bringing on Zielinski and Dimarco shifted the momentum entirely. While the team was wasteful with 33 shots, his management of the final stages ensured Inter found a way to win.

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