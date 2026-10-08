Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Bucs vs Cowboys & Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

Still looking for their first win of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20¢) take on the Dallas Cowboys (80¢) on Thursday Night Football. Before this 8:15pm ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and make your first deposit of $10+ for $25 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 10/8/2026

While the Buccaneers have gone 0-4 both SU and ATS this season, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have covered the spread in three straight weeks. Tonight, the Cowboys are 7.5-point favorites in primetime.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to get $25 in bonuses.

Take a look at our list of the best prediction market apps and offers

Then, check out our Kalshi vs Polymarket guide for an in-depth comparison

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Use the following link to navigate to the Polymarket US website or download the app on a mobile device Begin creating an account and use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Provide any requested information to proceed, including your name, DOB, email address, and SSN After you create your account, deposit at least $10 into your account Once you make your first qualifying deposit after using the promo code, you’ll get a $25 bonus

Only open to new traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

While the Cowboys have been one of the league’s best offensive teams, they’ve struggled on defense. With recent form and injuries in mind, we’ll recommend the top TNF trades.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) vs Dallas Cowboys (2-2) - 10/8 - 8:15 PM ET

The winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20¢) head to Arlington, TX, for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys (80¢). Tonight’s game, at AT&T Stadium, will stream live on Prime Video.

With Bucs QB Baker Mayfield out with a dislocated right thumb, Jalon Daniels will make his second career NFL start. The Bucs can still find success running the ball, as the Cowboys are giving up 4.8 yards per carry this season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys rank third in EPA per play on offense and have scored 30.5 points per game. The over is 4-0 in Cowboys games this season, as Dallas is also giving up 28 points per game.

There’s no reason to trust the Cowboys defense to completely shut down the visitors. Take over 47.5 points tonight (50¢).

Bucs vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Over the last three weeks, Bucs running back Bucky Irving has averaged 16 carries and 65.3 yards per game. The Cowboys' run-stop unit is one of the league's weakest, allowing 150.3 rushing yards per game. Trade on Irving 50+ rushing yards tonight (53¢).

Meanwhile, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has totaled 112 receiving yards or more in each of the last three games and is coming off a 17-catch, 189-yard performance against the Texans. Take Lamb 80+ receiving yards (53¢).

For a 5.15x payout, make a combo with over 47.5 points, Irving 50+ rushing yards, and Lamb 80+ receiving yards.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

On Polymarket, you can trade on major sporting events, plus markets in tech, culture, economics, politics, and more. Consider this week’s trending markets below:

How Low Will Bitcoin Get This Year?

Below $75,000 53¢

Below $70,000 28¢

Below $65,000 22¢

2027 NBA Champion

San Antonio 22¢

Oklahoma City 21¢

Philadelphia 13¢

NY Knicks 11¢

Strait of Hormuz Traffic Returns to Normal?

By December 31st, 2026 20¢

The prices you see above reflect the projected probability of that specific event happening. You can either buy contracts on a “Yes” or a “No”.

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