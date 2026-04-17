How to watch live FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Qualification Inter-Confederation games? Live streams and TV channels

The Inter-Confederation Play-off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 represents the ultimate "Last Chance Saloon" - a high-stakes, two-phase gauntlet that will decide the final three teams to join the party in Brazil. Unlike the traditional continental qualifiers, this tournament is a global melting pot where clashing styles and desperate ambitions meet. From the technical precision of Europe to the raw athleticism of Africa and the emerging power of Asia, these playoffs are where dreams are either realised in a moment of brilliance or extinguished in the heat of competition.

The journey is split into two rigorous chapters. The First Phase (November–December 2026) features six hungry contenders - two each from the AFC and CAF, and one each from CONMEBOL and the OFC. Only two survivors will emerge from this initial bracket to reach the grand finale. In the Final Phase (February 2027), the stakes reach a fever pitch as those two qualifiers are joined by a formidable quartet: two battle-hardened sides from CONCACAF, a heavy hitter from UEFA, and a final representative from CONMEBOL.

Held at a centralised venue in Brazil, these playoffs serve as a high-pressure dress rehearsal for the World Cup itself. For nations like Uzbekistan or Chinese Taipei, who have already secured their play-off spots, it is a chance to make history. For the giants of North America or Europe who might find themselves redirected here after a stumble in continental qualifying, it is a test of character and a mandatory assertion of their world-class status.

Here’s GOAL’s guide to how you can tune into all the ties.

Upcoming World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch worldwide

While local broadcast rights are often finalised closer to the tournament date, the following networks are the primary homes for FIFA qualifying content leading into the 2027 cycle.

Country / Region Broadcaster Australia Optus Sport Canada One Sport Caribbean Flow Sports Central America ESPN MENA beIN Sports Mexico TUDN Pan-Asia FanCode Sub-Saharan Africa New World TV / SuperSport United Kingdom BBC / ITV United States FOX

Stream the road to Brazil on Fubo

For fans in North America looking for an all-in-one solution, Fubo remains a premier destination for catching the final qualifying hurdles. Fubo offers new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

Universal streaming on FIFA+

For many regions, if a specific match isn't being picked up by the local broadcaster, it is frequently streamed live and free on FIFA+.