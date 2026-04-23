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Fans looking to catch every moment of Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura’s quest for glory can tune in via ENTV and beIN Sports in Algeria.

When is Algeria's next game?

World Cup - Grp. J GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Algerian National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

How to watch ENTV with a VPN: A step-by-step guide

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Algeria game live!

Who do Algeria play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Algeria has been drawn into Group J for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Les Fennecs will be competing against a formidable set of opponents across three different cities in the United States.

Here is the official group stage lineup for Algeria:

Group J Opponents