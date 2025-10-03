The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival returns in 2025 with two epic weekends of performances, and even if you can’t make it in person, there are several ways to catch the action from home.

Back with one of its most stacked line-ups yet - from Sabrina Carpenter to Luke Combs - and you don’t have to be in Zilker Park to catch the magic. GOAL brings you your breakdown of how to watch and stream ACL Fest 2025 - plus tips, tricks and what to expect.

🗓️ When & where

Dates: October 3–5 & October 10–12, 2025

October 3–5 & October 10–12, 2025 Venue: Zilker Park, Austin, Texas

Zilker Park, Austin, Texas Headliners this year include Hozier, Luke Combs, The Strokes, Sabrina Carpenter, The Killers and more.

he ACL Fest 2025 promises a vibrant celebration of music and culture, attracting audiences who anticipate diverse performances and surprise guest appearances. As enthusiasts plan their streaming experience, many explore betting as a way to add extra excitement to the festival. In the UK, fans utilize betting sites that offer unique markets on entertainment events, enabling them to place bets on anticipated festival outcomes. These platforms provide an innovative way to interact with the fest, allowing spectators to engage with the entertainment beyond passive viewing, by incorporating strategic betting elements into their festival journey.

Gates typically open midday (around noon), with performances stretching into the evening each day.

📺 How to stream ACL Fest 2025 live

If you’re in the U.S. (or using a VPN), your go-to option is Hulu, which retains its role as the festival’s official livestreaming partner in 2025.

What to know:

Access: You’ll need at least Hulu’s base subscription to access the live streams.

You’ll need at least Hulu’s base subscription to access the live streams. Channels: ACL Fest is streamed across two dedicated Hulu channels during the festival.

ACL Fest is streamed across two dedicated Hulu channels during the festival. Lineups & schedule: Hulu will publish a curated livestream schedule indicating which sets are featured on Channel 1 or Channel 2.

Hulu will publish a curated livestream schedule indicating which sets are featured on Channel 1 or Channel 2. Note: Not every performance across all stages will be streamed - Hulu and ACL will select specific sets to broadcast.

🌐 For international viewers

If you’re outside the U.S., here are a few options and caveats: