Watch: Sublime Morgan flick sets USWNT on their way to opening CONCACAF W Championship victory over Haiti
Alex Morgan hit a brace as the United States women's national team saw off Haiti in their opening CONCACAF W Championship fixture on Monday.
Morgan was the star as the USWNT began their group-stage campaign in strong fashion, with Margaret Purce also managing to get her name on the scoresheet late on.
Vlatko Andonovski's side are now well on their way to reaching the knockout stages, which would also see them qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Morgan inspires USWNT to comfortable victory
Morgan provided the moment of magic to break the deadlock in the contest with just 16 minutes on the clock.
The 33-year-old produced a cheeky flick after latching onto a Mallory Pugh cross which squeezed past Haiti goalkeeper Lara Larco at her near post.
The USWNT doubled their advantage when Morgan headed home seven minutes later, while Haiti squandered the chance to get back into the game just before the interval as Roselord Borgella missed a penalty.
Purce added extra gloss to the final scoreline in the 84th minute, finishing smartly after seeing the ball break kindly for her in the box.
Who will the USWNT play next?
Morgan and Co will now prepare for a meeting with Jamaica on Friday, with a clash against tournament hosts Mexico set to follow four days later.
As well as World Cup qualification, winning the CONCACAF W Championship would also secure the USWNT's place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.