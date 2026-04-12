Moroccan star stuns Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsia

Moroccan midfielder Omar Louza has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia’s Roshen League, turning away interest from Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the website ‘Africa Foot’, Moroccan star Omran Loza of Watford is currently not in favour of a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Lozza has attracted interest from Everton and Fulham, while Watford have set a non-negotiable €17 million release fee.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsia have signalled their readiness to meet Watford’s €17 million valuation.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old remains unenthusiastic about a move to the Gulf.

The Moroccan star is determined to stay in Europe, preferably in England.

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