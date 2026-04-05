Marseille manager reveals latest update on Akard’s condition

Marseille manager Habib Baye has revealed several issues facing the team ahead of their clash with Monaco this Sunday evening, in the final match of the 28th round of the French Ligue 1.

Baye stated before the match that the team’s form was “still unsatisfactory”, but emphasised that his ambition to secure a Champions League spot remains firm.

Marseille will travel to Monaco without several key players, with Baye confirming that Geoffrey Kondogbia is out with a thigh injury, whilst Mason Greenwood remains in rehabilitation.

Nevertheless, the manager had some positive news regarding Moroccan international Nayef Akrad, confirming that he resumed training last Friday and will gradually return to the squad, whilst Payet confirmed that Leonardo Balerdi is close to a full return to group training, which gradually strengthens the defensive options.

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French media reports, including RMC Sport, had previously stated that the Moroccan player has been suffering for some time from a sports hernia, a common physical problem among footballers resulting from physical strain and repetitive movements during matches and training sessions.

As a result, Akard underwent emergency surgery last March and is making good progress in his rehabilitation programme so far.

Marseille and Monaco will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League tonight, with the two sides separated by just a few points: Akrad’s team sit fourth with 49 points, three points ahead of the principality side in seventh place.