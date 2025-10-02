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Pranav Venkatesh

Manchester United vs Sunderland Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

Premier League
Manchester United
Sunderland
B. Fernandes
M. Cunha
G. Xhaka

The crisis-mode Manchester United prepare to host the high-flying Sunderland as Ruben Amorim's future hangs in the balance.

Old Trafford will hold its collective breath when Manchester United, with a perilous home Premier League record under Ruben Amorim, hosts Sunderland, who arrive in high spirits.

Amorim might certainly be on borrowed time as his side crashed to an embarrassing 3-1 away defeat at Brentford. The Red Devils, chasing consecutive league victories, were humbled in London after a tame display. A Nathan Collins red card would've changed the game for sure, but the issues run deeper than that. Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty epitomises the lack of confidence in the camp as the manager clearly failed to motivate his players. Their incredibly high line with slow defenders was deservingly punished by Brentford, and the visitors on Saturday will be drawing up their battle plans in line with that. Anything less than a win on Saturday might spell the end of the road for Amorim, just a year after his appointment during the international break.

Sunderland's return to the Premier League has been stunning so far, to say the least. The Black Cats are playing lovely football, scoring goals, frustrating opposition, and, more importantly, winning games. Their most recent away win at Nottingham Forest showed why they deserved to be there after a gritty display. A raft of new signings adapted seamlessly to the Premier League, as Regis Le Bris is enjoying life on Tyneside. They will be eying a humongous upset against an opposition that they have won only twice in the last 30 meetings. If the Black Cats can go toe to toe, there is no reason why they couldn't get a result at Old Trafford. A spot in the top four is up for grabs if they can seal all three points.

The Manchester United vs Sunderland fixture reignites old rivalries and brings with it a series of tactical narratives that fans and analysts alike look forward to. With both teams keen to display their prowess, attention shifts not only to the field but also to the betting markets that accompany such high-profile games. In India, fans who wish to participate in this additional layer of excitement often turn to online betting sites. These platforms offer detailed insights and numerous betting options, making the viewing experience of this classic matchup all the more exhilarating by providing opportunities to engage with the game beyond the 90 minutes.

Read More: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Manchester United vs Sunderland last-minute tickets: How to buy

No matter how grim the situation is, the Red Devils faithful always fill up Old Trafford. You can turn to our favourite reseller StubHub to grab tickets even at the last-minute if you want to catch all the action live from the ground.

Read More: Manchester United 2025-26 tickets: prices, premium & season ticket information

How to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The 3 pm blackout rule prevents the game from being aired or streamed in England. For the fans in the US, the USA Network will air the game. It will be available for streaming in the US and Canada on our favourite streaming service, Fubo.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland worldwide

You can find where to watch the Manchester United vs Sunderland fixture worldwide here.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports, Discovery+
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Key Matchups

Bruno Fernandes vs Granit Xhaka - Two missed penalties can sum up Fernandes' season so far. Despite improved showing in a deeper role, his confidence in the final third is severely lacking. Defensively, there are concerns, too, as he often loses his man. Xhaka's return to the Premier League has been a joy ride as the 33-year-old set up three goals, which made all the difference. His experience is helping the newcomers settle into the side and raise their level. Xhaka can have a field day if he gets to the goalside of Fernandes.

Benjamin Sesko vs Omar Alderete - Sesko grabbing his first goal in United colours was the only positive for the Red Devils from last weekend. It could certainly kickstart his career as he hunts his first home league goal for them. He will be up against an inspired Alderete. The Paraguayan international who arrived from Getafe in the summer imposed himself well in the league. He even possesses a goal threat and would make life difficult for Sesko in both boxes.

Matthijs de Ligt vs Wilson Isidor - Some would say this has been de Ligt's best start to a season, given his importance to his side. But the results not going in his side's favour are not helping his cause. The Dutch international has been given the license to step out of defence to win the ball back and be bold on it in the buildup. He will be under immense pressure from Isidor, who is in hot form. The French striker smashed a 15-year record of scoring in three consecutive home Premier League games for the club. After earning a starting spot, he is chasing defences relentlessly and playing as a target man for his side.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Prediction

Amorim suffered 17 defeats in 33 league games so far. A clash against a newly promoted side is anything but straightforward for him at the moment. They needed a late penalty from Fernandes to see off Burnley. They might need more than that to stop the Black Cats in fine form. Sunderland will certainly fancy their chances of getting a result if they can maintain a tight shape at the back. We expect a late winner swinging the game in United's favour, leaving Sunderland heartbroken.

Goal's Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Sunderland

Manchester United vs Sunderland Odds

Manchester United are favourites according to the bookmakers, and their win is priced at 1/2. Sunderland taking all three points is priced at 11/2, and a draw is priced at 15/4.

Manchester United vs Sunderland kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Old Trafford

Old Trafford will host the Manchester United vs Sunderland clash on Saturday, 4th October 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Sunderland lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSUN
31
S. Lammens
15
L. Yoro
23
L. Shaw
4
M. de Ligt
18
Casemiro
16
Amad
7
M. Mount
2
D. Dalot
19
B. Mbeumo
8
C
B. Fernandes
30
B. Sesko
22
R. Roefs
26
A. Masuaku
20
N. Mukiele
15
O. Alderete
32
T. Hume
24
S. Adingra
27
N. Sadiki
28
E. Le Fee
34
C
G. Xhaka
25
B. Traore
18
W. Isidor

4-2-3-1

SUNAway team crest

MUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

SUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-MAN UTDGetty Images

Casemiro is available for selection again after serving a one-match suspension at Brentford. Amad Diallo is back in training after missing the previous fixture due to a personal reason. There has been a surprise inclusion in training as Tyrell Malacia returned from the bomb squad. Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez are still nursing their injuries. The squad is otherwise healthy, as Amorim has multiple selection headaches. It is now evident that the manager will not stray away from his 3-4-3. So we can only expect him to pick between multiple available players for the same role. Sesko will lead the line with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Kobbie Mainoo's first league start this season might be on the horizon as Amorim's midfield is getting shredded to pieces every game. In goal, Senne Lammens, who was once of interest to Sunderland, could make a first start as Altay Bayindir had another disastrous outing against Brentford.

Predicted lineup: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Sunderland team news

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-ASTON VILLAGetty Images

Reinildo Mandava is unavailable for the clash as he serves his 3-match suspension. Habib Diarra, the new signing, remains absent from first-team training as they also have multiple long-term absentees. Le Bris might tinker with his lineup to add more threat on the flanks to catch United out. The tricky Simon Adingra could slot back into the lineup after starting the previous game off the bench. Lutsharel Geertruida will push for a first league start as he gets to full match fitness. The impressive Brian Brobbey might get another cameo off the bench to hurt a tiring defence.

Predicted Lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Talbi, Adingra; Isidor

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 5 matches

SUN

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The last meeting

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

These two sides last met in the Premier League in 2017, and you could only feel nostalgic when you look back at that game. Jose Mourinho was at the helm at United, and David Moyes, who was the promised one at United, was managing Sunderland. The Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring before Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 to seal a comfortable win at the Stadium of Light. Jordan Pickford was in Sunderland's goal, picking the ball up helplessly as Jermain Defoe lined up for them that day.

Standings

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