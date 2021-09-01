CFL: IFA Secretary Joydeep Mukherjee insists SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan might face sanctions

The IFA's governing body will convene on September 2...

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal have abstained from participating in the 2021/22 season of the Calcutta Football League (CFL). As expected, Bagan did not turn up for their CFL opener against George Telegraph on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

The opposition waited for the Mariners to turn up for 15 minutes as per the regulations but even after the stipulated time when Bagan did not turn up, it was treated as a walkover and three points was awarded to George Telegraph.

It is unlikely that both East Bengal and Bagan will play a single match in the competition. However, IFA (Indian Football Association) secretary Joydeep Mukherjee has stated that the league will continue as scheduled and no other alteration will be made.

What did Joydeep Mukherjee say?

"The league will continue as it is. The 12 other clubs have agreed that they will continue to play in the competition. If East Bengal and Mohun Bagan want to join midway then they can as their fixtures are already chalked out. Otherwise, it will be treated as walkovers," he confirmed to Goal.

Will East Bengal and Mohun Bagan be relegated from CFL's Premier Division?

IFA had formulated a shorter version of the CFL due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, it was decided that there will be no relegation for this edition of the competition.

"All the 14 clubs had previously decided that there will be no relegation. Hence the neither Mohun Bagan nor East Bengal will be relegated. However, both the clubs have mentioned that they do not have youth teams and a reserve team. I do not understand how this works. Nevertheless, it seems to me that the club officials want to play but other stakeholders of the club are not willing to participate," Mukherjee stated.

The IFA might sanction some kind of punishment on both the clubs for non-participation.

"The matter will be taken up for discussion in the Governing Body meeting which is slated to take place on September 2. We will also form the various IFA committees in that meeting and the matter might be sent to the respective committee as well to decide on the quantum of punishment," the administrator said.