Bettilt Review: Is it Safe to Bet on Bettilt?

Read our unbiased Bettilt review to unveil everything you need to know, including details on the Bettilt app, sportsbook, casino, etc.

Our experts have given a review rating of 9.2 out of 10 based on factors like app & mobile, welcome bonus, etc. Take a look further to know why we have mentioned these ratings.

Bettilt Review for India

Bettilt is one of the renowned licensed online bookmakers operating since 2012. It offers a lot for Indian gamblers. Besides an enticing casino section, the operator provides 50+ sports, including eSports.

The website is popular for its great welcome bonus packages, live casino entertainment, plenty of slots, multilingual support, and other perks. Check out the following table to know what we liked and disliked about the platform during our Bettilt review.

Pros Cons Multiple language support Requires registration to reveal details Highly competitive odds Cluttered site Live betting option No live streaming Superb casino games section Numerous payment choices Mobile gaming support

What We Like about Bettilt

Here is a short overview of the Bettilt pros.

Multiple language support

Bettilt is available in different languages like Japanese, Hindi, Turkish, English, Italian, etc.

Live betting option

This famous bookmaker features a live betting option for punters.

Superb casino games section

Bettilt Casino covers the most famous games from top software providers. Users can even filter games and iGaming providers using the filter option.

Numerous payment choices

You can select from many payment choices available, including Google Pay, PhonePe, etc.

Mobile gaming support

Those on the move can access Bettilt casino and sportsbook using their tablets and mobile. But users who don't like to use the Bettilt app can simply browse using a compatible mobile browser.

What We Don’t Like about Bettilt

Here is a short overview of the Bettilt cons we discovered during our Bettilt casino and betting review.

Requires registration to reveal details

The platform hides plenty of important information behind the registration.

Cluttered site

Our Bettilt Review India discovered the website a little bit cluttered.

No live streaming

Another point we don’t like about Bettilt is that there is no live-streaming service.

Bettilt Welcome Bonus Review

Take a glimpse at the following table to know welcome bonus offers for Bettilt casino and sports. Before redeeming a registration bonus at Bettilt, make sure you are a registered member.

Bettilt Offers Offer Details Offer Link Sports Welcome Bonus 160% up to ₹15,000 + ₹300 in Freebet Play Here Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹90,000 + 150 FS Play Here

Sports Welcome Bonus – 160% up to ₹15000 +₹300 in Free Bet

It is an interesting IPL betting signup bonus offer for new punters.

T&Cs

The rollover is 30x for deposits less than ₹500. However, if the minimum deposit is ₹500, the new members need to wager it 15 times.

If the initial deposit is ₹500 or more, the user can receive an extra free bet of ₹200.

New members can use a single bet with at least 1.80 odds or each selection of multiple bet modes.

The qualifying deposit for this betting incentive is ₹250.

Casino Welcome Bonus – ₹90,000 +150 FS

The casino sign-up bonus offer at Bettilt brings joy to every gambler. New users not only get up to ₹90,000 but also 150 FS on Chillipop as a gift.

This casino welcome package is categorised into 3 deposits:

100% up to ₹30,000 on the first deposit + 50 FS

100% up to ₹30,000 on the second deposit + 50 FS

100% up to ₹30,000 on the third deposit + 50 FS

T&Cs

New members need to conduct their initial deposit and the following of a minimum ₹500.

The bonus qualifying wagering requirement is 40x on eligible live casino and casino games.

Overall, we can say if you meet all the rollover conditions, you can easily withdraw your bonus winnings. Our Bettilt bonus review rating is 9 out of 10.

Bettilt Sportsbook Review

The sports betting section of Bettilt will surely spark the interest of sports fans. It covers a large number of sports – from tennis to cricket and football.

Our Bettilt review expert discovered the rarest sports like lacrosse and sky jumping while evaluating the sportsbook.

Bettilt Football Review

Football lovers can select from 300 football betting markets on the majority of championships and leagues. There are also 1000+ events in this category. Famous ones include:

Champions League;

European Championship;

England Premier League;

Super Cup, etc.

Bettilt Cricket Review

Our Bettilt review team found that cricket fans in India can bet on the sport hassle-free. The available cricket events include:

ICC World Cup;

Indian Premier League;

ODI;

T20 Vitality Blast Series, etc.

Sports Betting Markets

Our reviewers have found a good sports betting market at Bettilt. Look at the following bullets to see the number of betting options for the different sports.

Baseball – Total, innings, winner 1x2, handicap, etc.

Cricket – Innings, winner, etc.

Table tennis – Point handicap, winner, total points, etc.

Football – odd/even, total, correct score, winner, handicap, etc.

Tennis – Handicap, total, winner, etc.

Boxing – Winner of the match, etc.

Bettilt Odds

The gambling operators have odds of up to 94 to 95%. Although our review team has discovered them to be quite competitive, they may differ depending on the event and league.

Basketball – 95.4%

Football – 93.34%

Tennis – 92.86%

Bettilt Live Betting

Live betting at Bettilt allows punters to bet straight during the event. There are more than 10,000 live matches with available odds. Our team found only a few sports in this section as compared to the prematch section. However, the betting options at Bettilt live betting is high.

One thing we discovered missing during our Bettilt India review is the live-streaming service. Thus, we can say the platform has a decent sportsbook with highly competitive odds and a superb betting market for Indian players. Our Bettilt bookmaker review rating is 9 out of 10.

Bettilt Casino Review

Eligible Indian members over 18 years old can register at Bettilt online casino. Our team found the casino library large. We will review it in the further sections below.

Bettilt Casino Games

Casino fanatics can play Slots, Jackpot Games, Blackjack, etc. They come from well-known gaming providers like BetSoft, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic, and Ezugi.

The operator also uses fair algorithms in games and offers regular bonuses to ensure the maximum winnings possible. We collected the most famous casino games at Bettilt:

Slots – Temple of Thunder, Bonanza Billion, Lucky Blue, etc.

Jackpot – A Night in Paris, Dragon Chase, Mega Glam Life, etc.

Roulette – Hindi Roulette, 120x Dynamic Roulette, Super Roulette, etc.

Blackjack – Blackjack Multi-hand, Blackjack VIP C, Premium Blackjack, etc.

Poker – Wild Texas, Oasis, Poker, American Gold Poker, etc.

We strongly recommend you begin the casino play with the slots section. Out of these casino games, Bettilt jackpot games are quite famous because they allow the maximum win possible.

Bettilt Live Casino

Bettilt Live Casino features diverse types of table games that gamblers can enjoy against a live dealer. It is a great option for those who want to gamble online via video streaming without leaving their home.

The list is pretty impressive and includes a wide variety of options like:

Golden Wealth Baccarat Live;

Cash or Crash Live;

Top Card;

Three Card Poker;

Mega Ball 100x;

Crazy Time;

Infinite Blackjack;

Fan Tan Life;

Football Studio, etc.

Our Bettilt casino review rating is 9 out of 10.

Bettilt Withdrawal Review

Bettilt gambling website supports numerous deposit and payout choices. The good part is that they are available straight away for the Indian market.

Famous withdrawal options include:

GPay;

PhonePe;

Paytm, etc.

It also supports cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, etc. Bettilt Withdrawal times are quite good with popular payment options. For example, if you use GPay or Paytm, withdrawal request processing takes 2 business days.

Payment Methods Min. Deposit Limit Max. Deposit Limit UPI ₹300 ₹50,000 2 business days or more IMPS ₹250 ₹1,00,000 2 business days or more PhonePe ₹300 ₹50,000 2 business days or more GPay ₹300 ₹50,000 2 business days or more Paytm ₹300 ₹50,000 2 business days or more

However, processing timing can be longer, depending on the banking channel. Remember, only verified members can withdraw their winnings. Usually, verification does not take longer. But, you must wait for the Bettilt to confirm the verification of your documents.

To validate your account, use the ‘KYC verification’ option on your account. To conduct withdrawals, just visit the top right corner menu> Withdrawal > choose the withdrawal option and complete the form.

As soon as your withdrawal request gets processed, you will be notified using your email. Overall, our Bettilt withdrawals review rating and rating for payment options is 10 out of 10.

Bettilt App Review

The Bettilt site is accessible from any mobile using the Bettilt app or using the desktop. Therefore, gamblers can enjoy an incredible experience from their preferred device.

To download the Bettilt iOS or Android app, visit the end of the home page or hit the mobile icon located next to your profile. There are usually three links in the footer for the app download – iOS, Android, and Desktop.

The Bettilt mobile app download process is quite straightforward. Both mobile and app versions of Bettilt offer the same functionalities. The majority of sports events and Bettilt games are available on smartphones.

We have tested the Bettilt app on different devices during our Bettilt review. We are impressed with the glitch-free betting and casino experience on mobile.

Our Bettilt mobile & Bettilt app review rating is 9 out of 10.

Bettilt Customer Support

Bettilt customer service is available via email, Live Chat, and WhatsApp. There is also an official Bettilt Instagram page (@bettilt_official ). It’s where you can follow all the important updates of the operator.

Unfortunately, there is no phone support available. Bettilt members can get help from expert representatives in multiple languages like Hindi, English, Turkish, etc.

From our experience, we found the bettilt customer help team quite good. They answer every question very quickly. Our Bettilt customer support review rating is 9 out of 10.

Bettilt Review Conclusion

Bettilt will definitely not disappoint you with its commitment to supporting gamblers and high-quality content. It has been operating around for a long time and has gained good feedback from its gamblers. So, the Bettilt site is trustworthy.

Whether you are looking for instant games, sports betting, or on-the-go gambling, the operator has all the things for you. If you are looking for a gambling operator with bountiful bonuses, great sports betting and superb game selection, Bettilt is the right choice for you. Overall, our Bettilt review score is 9.2 out of 10.

Bettilt Review FAQs

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions:

Is Bettilt legal in India?

Bettilt company is completely legit (not fraud). It does not violate Indian laws and exclusively runs under the Curacao licence.

Is it safe to bet on Bettilt?

Yes, it is. Since Bettilt games are powered by top-performing iGaming providers, they use RNG to guarantee fair play. Also, the website is 100% secure for gambling transactions.

What payment methods can I use on Bettilt?

Indian members at Bettilt can use the most popular banking options like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, etc.

Who is the owner of Bettilt?

Abundantia B.V. is the owner of the Bettilt site.