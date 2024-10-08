Dafabet Review - Great Bonuses and High Odds

Dafabet is one of the most reputable betting sites in india. Read on to find out what our thoughts are of this popular bookmaker.

Based on several factors such as the sportsbook section, the casino section, the overall playing experience, and more, we have given Dafabet a review score of 9.5 out of 10.

In this article, we have covered our ratings in greater detail and explained the reasons behind them.

Dafabet Review: Amazing for Live Betting

Covering virtually every sport popular across the world, the bookmaker’s sportsbook section is comprehensive. The coverage is enhanced by a wide range of available betting markets. There is a great live betting section to allow punters to engage in in-play betting.

The casino section has a comprehensive library of games from the best software developers in the industry. The bookmaker provides mobile apps with dedicated versions for use on both for Android and iOS devices. Users from India can make deposits and withdrawals using such payment options as UPI, e-wallets, cards, and cryptocurrencies.

If they face any issues on the betting site, they can seek help via numerous customer support choices. Overall, the bookmaker is trustworthy, with a globally recognized gambling licence from the United Kingdom. In the following table, we summarize the pros and cons of the betting platform.

Pros Cons Great welcome bonus Design could improve High odds Amazing for live betting

What We Like about Dafabet

In this part of our Dafabet review, we look at the advantages of the betting platform. Dafabet has many pros, including welcome bonuses, competitive odds, and a live betting platform. In this section of our Dafabet betting review, we discuss these positive aspects.

The Great Dafabet Welcome Bonuses

Users can avail dedicated Dafabet bonus code offers for two distinct sports welcome bonus offers. The first is a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹16,000 while the second is a 50% offer up to ₹30,000. Casino buffs may decide to go for a third option altogether, whereby they can avail a 100% match deposit bonus up to ₹20,000.

The minimum qualifying deposit requirement is ₹1000 for the first promo. Under the wagering requirement, users must bet the deposit-plus-bonus amount 15 times on sports events. To avail the 50% bonus offer, they must wager the deposit-plus-bonus amount ten times. The offers are valid for 45 days from the date of registration.

Our welcome bonus review shows that no comparable site offers new users a top selection of welcome bonuses. Accordingly, we have rated the welcome bonus offers 10 out of 10.

Dafabet Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Sports Welcome Bonus #1 160% up to ₹16,000 *****160INR Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹20,000 No code needed

High Odds

Dafabet is rated amongst bookmakers in India who offer highly competitive odds. In a study we conducted, we found that they have a payout percentage just above 95%, putting them among the top 3 for any site we have tested. Especially for football, tennis and cricket, the odds offered on Dafabet India are high – they range between 95.9% and 96.5%.

Great for Live Betting

With over 25,000 live betting events covered every month, Dafabet’s live betting platform provides a brilliant in-play betting experience. The live betting experience is enhanced with live streaming of selected events.

What We Don’t Like about Dafabet

As we have shown, Dafabet India has many positive aspects. However, there are a few areas that might need improvement. We dedicate this segment of our Dafabet review in India to discussing these minor deficiencies.

Design of the Betting Site Could Improve

Though the site is colourful and organised, the design can be confusing at times. The site design needs a modern overhaul to keep up with standards and technologies that are continually evolving.

Players can take a bit of time to get used to the betting platform. However, once you get past that stage, you will be able to navigate through the site and enjoy the playing experience. Taking the positives and negatives into account, we have rated the playing experience 9 out of 10.

Dafabet Sportsbook Review

The comprehensive Dafabet sportsbook covers betting options for every popular sport. The coverage includes cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, tennis, and more. The coverage extends to such niche sports as darts and esports.

Punters who wish to bet on sports will never be disappointed. Accordingly, our Dafabet sportsbook review ends with a deserved rating of 10 out of 10.

Dafabet Football Review

The Dafabet sportsbook is renowned for its brilliant coverage of football betting. The coverage of the sport extends to every major competition, including popular leagues and internationals.

The leagues include the Premier League, the Bundesliga and the La Liga. Closer home, the Indian Super League also finds comprehensive coverage. The betting markets include the popular ones – such as match outcomes and goal totals – as well as niche ones, such as draw no bet.

Dafabet Withdrawal Review

Dafabet India provides numerous withdrawal methods that are popular in India. These include cards, cryptocurrency options, and UPI-related modes. Additionally, the withdrawal times are reasonably quick.

Considering the convenience to users, our Dafabet withdrawals review says it’s a 10 out of 10. In the following table, we have listed the most important payment modes and the withdrawal transaction times.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time AstroPay ₹1,000 Instant/1-4 days Neteller ₹500 Instant/1-4 days Skrill ₹500 Instant/1-4 days UPI ₹500 Instant/1-4 days VISA/MasterCard ₹500 Instant/1-4 days

Dafabet App Review

Dafabet India has dedicated mobile apps for users of both iOS and Android devices. The app provides a smooth experience thanks to a user-intuitive interface that allows easy navigation through the many features.

On the app, users can bet on the go and perform every function that is possible on the operator’s desktop site. The functions include opening an account, availing the welcome bonus offers, making deposits and withdrawals and seeking customer support.

We conclude our Dafabet app review with our deserved rating of 9 out of 10.

Customer Support

If users face any issues on the betting site, there are many customer support options to resolve their problems. It’s time to focus our Dafabet review on these complaint redressal modes.

Telephone Number;

Email; help@indiacsonline.com;

Live Chat;

Social Media: Facebook;

Contact Form Support: Find the contact form on the ‘Contact Us’ page of the betting site;

FAQ Page.

We have tested the customer support service at Dafabet and found it reasonably responsive. Hence, we have rated it 9 out of 10.

Review Conclusion

We conclude our Dafabet review with a brief summary of our findings. Having tested all aspects of the Dafabet betting platform, we have found that many aspects deserve a perfect 10 out of 10.

Foremost among these are the sportsbook and casino sections. These are the primary reasons why users flock to betting sites. And Dafabet India fares brilliantly in these aspects. Two other aspects – the welcome bonus offers and withdrawals – are equally impressive and merit the perfect 10 rating.

The other aspects – playing experience, apps, payment options, and customer support – are all very good. However, minor glitches, such as design, that could be amended in the future have caused us to rate them 9 out of 10.

In conclusion of our Dafabet India review, we believe that the betting platform deserves our high rating of 9.5 out of 10.

FAQs about Dafabet

In this final section of our Dafabet review, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Is Dafabet trustworthy?

Dafabet is a trustworthy online bookmaker with a gambling licence from a globally recognised regulator in Great Britain. Using encryption technology and random number generators, the operator protects user information and offers a transparent betting platform. Thus, the operator provides a safe and secure gambling environment.

Is Dafabet licensed?

Dafabet has a gaming licence issued by The Gambling Commission in Great Britain.

Who owns Dafabet?

Dafabet is owned by AsianBGE, headquartered in the Isle of Man.

Is Dafabet legal in India?

India has no federal law to prohibit online betting. In the absence of such laws, Dafabet is legit in India.

Can you win money on Dafabet?

Dafabet is an online betting site wherein users over the age of 18 can place wagers using real money. As a result, if the bets win, they will receive their returns in their account balance.