1xBet Review - The Most Popular Betting Site in India

Over the past few years 1xBet has consolidated its reputation as the most popular betting site in India.

Does 1xBet deserve this reputation or not?

In this 1xBet review, we introduce you to the features that make this sportsbook extremely popular in India. From bonuses to available betting options, our betting experts have carefully reviewed this sportsbook. Read our detailed betting review and find out how 1xBet can enhance your online betting experience.

After carefully analysing all the features, we have provided 1xBet with a rating of 9.8 out of 10. We have thoroughly reviewed its sportsbook, payment system, casino, promotions, and app based on an Indian bettor’s perspective.

Explaining the ratings

The sportsbook section owns a 10/10 due to the diverse and fair betting odds. The same goes with the casino section where you can wager on high-quality games ranging from online slots to live casino games.

In addition, the operator also has a 10/10 app for both Android and iOS devices. Due to smooth and fair gaming options, we have given a 9/10 rating to the playing experience. Moreover, we have given a 10/10 rating to the welcome bonus, payments, and withdrawals at 1xBet. The reason behind this good rating is the reliability and convenience the operator offers to the Indian audience.

At last, the friendly and quick customer support of the sportsbook gets a 9/10 rating. When it comes to selecting an India-friendly sportsbook, 1xBet is probably second to none. In this 1xBet review India, we are going to discuss all the features that make this bookmaker suitable for you. From convenient payment options to exciting promotional offers, find out what else the operator is offering to Indian players.

The 1xBet Review for India

Founded in 2007, 1xBet is an online sportsbook operated by Caecus N.V., a company licensed and registered under the Curacao eGaming Authority. Furthermore, the bookmaker is also an active sponsor of top football tournaments like Serie A and La Liga. With years of experience in the betting industry, the sportsbook has earned a reputation among Indian bettors.

Here, you can bet on a variety of sports events and tournaments ranging from IPL to FIFA World Cup. Moreover, the operator also has casino and live casino sections filled with high-quality and exciting games. From convenient payment options to quick withdrawals, the sportsbook has everything an Indian bettor wishes for. Aside from fast payments, you can also expect high betting odds and a great welcome bonus on this platform.

After conducting this 1xBet review in India, we found that the interface of the website could be improved to provide a better experience to players. Check below some of the pros and cons related to this betting site:

Pros Cons Highest odds out of any betting site Ease of using site could be better Swift withdrawals and payments Great welcome bonus

What We Like about 1xBet

At 1xBet, you will find a wide range of sports betting markets with higher betting odds compared to other sportsbooks. Whether you like cricket or football, the operator has a lot of betting options for you. Some of the advantages of playing on this sportsbook include high betting odds, fast payments, and an exciting welcome bonus. Let’s take a more detailed look at these pros and how they can benefit you.

High Odds

If we compare it to other bookmakers in India, 1xBet has higher odds on different sports. After reviewing odds on multiple sportsbooks, we found that 1xBet tops the list with a payout percentage just below 96%.

You will find competitive odds on your favourite sports with a wide range of bet types available. In addition, the operator also allows you to analyse odds in real-time. This is why when it comes to sports betting, many players prefer 1xBet for its competitive and high odds.

Fast Payments and Withdrawals on the 1xBet

Here, you can quickly deposit and withdraw your money by using common Indian payment methods. The operator accepts multiple payment options like UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, net banking, and different e-wallets.

Both deposits and withdrawals are safe and fast on this betting website. You can also check the minimum deposit amounts on the site. Before we share the 1xBet withdrawals review, let’s talk about the welcome bonus and betting options on this platform.

1xBet Welcome Bonuses

We consider the 1xBet welcome bonus as one of the greater features as they offer bonuses to both sports bettors and casino players. You can get a 120% sports bonus of up to ₹49,000 by using 1GOALIN as a promo code. In addition, casino enthusiasts can get a bonus of up to ₹169,000 plus 150 free spins as a welcome offer. The 1xBet promo code for this bonus is 1GOALIN.

By using the mentioned bonus codes, you can get an exclusive offer on the sportsbook. Aside from the great 1xBet bonus review, the availability of promo code is also the reason we have given it a 10/10 rating.

1xBet Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 120% up to ₹49,000 1GOALIN Exclusive Casino Welcome Bonus Up to ₹169,000 + 150 Free Spins 1GOALIN

What We Don’t Like about 1xBet

In our 1xBet review, we have also found a few things that could be improved by the operator. However, the sportsbook still ranks as one of the best sites in India. Check below the feature that we think can make 1xBet even better:

Easy of Using the Site Could Be Better

When it comes to design and navigation, the operator offers a fully functional website with an easy-to-use interface. Whether you are a new or returning user, navigating the website is quite easy. However, we believe it can be less cluttered making it easier for players to explore. This is why we have given a 9/10 rating to the playing experience on 1xBet.

1xBet Sportsbook Review

All in all, the sports section of 1xBet is quite impressive. You will find a wide range of betting markets with competitive odds. From cricket to kabaddi, this section is filled with an array of sports events and tournaments. Indian players can place bets on both national and international sports matches. Our betting experts have given a 10/10 rating to this sportsbook section. Let’s take a more detailed look at the reason behind this good rating.

1xBet Football Review

As the popularity of football is growing in India, the operator has kept its sportsbook updated with the players’ preferences. You can bet on top football leagues and tournaments such as the World Cup, Europa League, La Liga, and Bundesliga.

In addition, the sportsbook offers highly competitive odds on different football matches. You can place bets on total goals, outcome, goalscorers, HT-FT, and various other bet types.

1xBet Cricket Review

When it comes to cricket betting, the operator ensures Indian players have diverse betting options available. From local to international matches, you have an entire specific section for cricket betting. Here, you can filter matches based on the country you are interested in. Moreover, the operator also allows you to find matches for a specific date.

You can bet on popular cricket events including IPL, T20 World Cup, and different ODI matches. Players can bet on different outcomes as well such as 1x2, win in the match, total, and many more.

Sports Betting Markets

With over 90 sports and 1000+ events, the operator allows you to experience the thrill of online betting. The sportsbook offers pre-match bets on various popular leagues and tournaments with excellent odds. You can also place bets in real-time while watching the events online. Moreover, the operator also offers a monthly Bet Slip Battle where you can get an additional bonus.

When it comes to football betting, you can place bets on total goals, half-time/full-time, handicap, and other types of bets. Other than football and cricket, you can bet on the following sports at 1xBet:

Kabaddi

Tennis

Table Tennis

Basketball

Ice Hockey

Volleyball

Chess

Baseball

Boxing

Horse Racing

Golf

1xBet Odds

In our 1xBet India review, we have given a 10/10 rating to its sportsbook section due to excellent betting odds. If we compare it to other bookmakers, 1xBet offers much higher and more competitive odds on different sports. For example, the operator offers odds with a payout percentage of 97.5% on football events.

Furthermore, you will get odds with a payout percentage of 95% on cricket, tennis, and basketball matches. If you are looking for a sportsbook with competitive betting odds then 1xBet can be a great option for you.

1xBet Live Betting

Here, you can also place bets on live sports events and tournaments. The sportsbook also has a live-streaming feature that allows you to strategically place your bets. Whether you’re betting on a live football or tennis match, you can effectively analyse the odds in real-time.

You can watch the game, study and analyse the trends and make a prediction on your favourite sports matches. Overall, the live section at 1xBet is filled with thousands of events that get updated every day.

1xBet Casino Review

After reviewing the sportsbook, let’s discuss the casino section at 1xBet. The operator offers separate sections for casino and live casino games that you can play. You can wager on online slots, table games, keno, poker, jackpots, and different types of games.

For its high-quality and diverse range of games, we have given a 10/10 rating to the casino section. Read on to find what popular games you can play on this website.

1xBet Casino Games

The operator has collaborated with top software providers like Playson, Red Tiger, Habanero, and Wazdan. From classic card games to the latest ones, you will find a lot of gambling options available. You can even filter the games by providers and game categories.

Here are some popular casino games available on this betting site.

Online Slots: Hot Mania, Wilds of Fortune, and Book of Egypt.

Hot Mania, Wilds of Fortune, and Book of Egypt. Table Games: Royal Tiger Baccarat, Blackjack Multihand, and Lightning Roulette.

Royal Tiger Baccarat, Blackjack Multihand, and Lightning Roulette. Poker Games: Jacks or Better, Pai Gow, and Deuces Wild Poker.

Jacks or Better, Pai Gow, and Deuces Wild Poker. Hindi Games: Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Bollywood Nights.

Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Bollywood Nights. Megaways : Sahara Riches Megaways and 777 Hot Megaways.

: Sahara Riches Megaways and 777 Hot Megaways. Jackpots: 7 Hot Fruits, 3 Hot Chillies, and Mother of Horus.

1xBet Live Casino

To make your gambling experience even better, the operator has a live casino section for you. Here, you can wager on a wide range of live casino games developed by providers like Evolution Gaming and Ezugi. Indian players can find a lot of live Hindi card games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

Here are some live casino games you can play on this website:

Live Hindi Games: Teen Patti Face Off, Super Andar Bahar, and Hindi Roulette.

Teen Patti Face Off, Super Andar Bahar, and Hindi Roulette. Live Poker Games: Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Three Card Poker.

Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Three Card Poker. Live Table Games: Speed Baccarat, All Bets Blackjack, and Cabaret Roulette.

Speed Baccarat, All Bets Blackjack, and Cabaret Roulette. Game Shows: Monopoly Live, Crazy Time, and Wheel of Luck.

1xBet Withdrawal Review

If we talk about the payment system, the operator gets a 10 out of 10 for their reliability and convenience. You can use different Indian payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, and Paytm to transfer your funds.

By using these payment options, you can quickly withdraw your winnings within 2 days. The minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts may vary based on the payment method you select. Check the table given below to know what payment methods you can use to withdraw your funds.

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Processing Time UPI ₹550 Up to 2 days PhonePe ₹700 Up to 2 days Paytm ₹600 Up to 2 days GPay ₹700 Up to 2 days NEFT ₹1000 Up to 2 days Amazon Pay ₹1000 Up to 2 days Net Banking ₹550 Up to 2 days WhatsApp Pay ₹700 Up to 2 days

1xBet App Review

For pocket gambling enthusiasts, the operator offers a functional application for both Android and iOS users. We have given the app a 10/10 rating due to its excellent user experience and security.

You can quickly download the mobile app by visiting the sportsbook website and installing it on your device. The 1xBet app offers updated scores and odds along with a large selection of betting options. In addition, you can also get quick push notifications by using the mobile app.

1xBet Customer Support

The operator has friendly and helpful customer support for players. The live support chat allows you to share your issues in English or Hindi and get quick responses. Players can also connect with customer support via WhatsApp and email addresses. As players get quick solutions to their issues, we have given it a rating of 9 out of 10.

1xBet Review Conclusion

To conclude this 1xBet review, Indian players can find this sportsbook much more reliable than other betting sites available. The operator offers an exciting welcome offer along with multiple promotional offers.

Here, you can wager on multiple sports events like IPL that are extremely popular in India. Overall, the bookmaker is a great option for Indian bettors who want to bet on their favourite sports without any hassle.

FAQs about 1xBet

Is 1xBet trustworthy?

1xBet holds a Curacao licence which makes it a safe and trustworthy betting site for Indian players.

Is 1xBet licensed?

As mentioned earlier in our 1xbet bookmaker review, 1xBet is a legit and licensed bookmaker.

Who owns 1xBet?

1xBet is owned and operated by Caecus N.V., a company registered under the laws of Curacao.

Is 1xBet legal in India?

As there are no laws against online betting, we can say 1xBet is legal in India.

Can you win money on 1xBet?

When placing bets, please keep in mind that there are no guarantees that the bet will be successful. What you can do is try to make as informed a betting guess as possible.