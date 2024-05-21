Premier League Manager of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Unai Emery pips Pep Guardiola after Champions League miracle at Aston Villa as Erik ten Hag finishes rock bottom

Pep Guardiola may have picked up a sixth English league title, but that doesn't necessarily mean he did the best job in the top-flight

Pep Guardiola's status as the best manager in world football was solidified after Manchester City's run to the treble last season, but it didn't quench his appetite for success. He was determined to secure a record fourth-successive Premier League crown, and the Catalan delivered, as he always does, despite City suffering a slight drop-off in quality as a collective.

Arsenal took the title race down to the final day after reaching the next stage of Mikel Arteta's ambitious project in north London, while Liverpool re-emerged as contenders in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the helm, but Manchester United and Newcastle dropped out of the top four after enduring nightmare campaigns. Unai Emery's Aston Villa capitalised to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 41 years, with Tottenham moving up to fifth under the stewardship of their fearless Australian boss Ange Postecoglou.

At the other end of the table, Chris Wilder, Vincent Kompany and Rob Edwards failed to prevent Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton, respectively, dropping straight back down to the Championship, but Sean Dyche and Nuno Espirito Santo had plenty to celebrate after guiding Everton and Nottingham Forest to safety despite being hit with respective points deductions.

GOAL has rated every head coach's performance from the 2023-24 campaign to decide the final rankings for the Manager of the Season award...