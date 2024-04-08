Fun88 Promo Code India: Get ₹15,000 Welcome Bonus

We will give a detailed guide to using the Fun88 promo code while creating an account.

There are tons of great bonus offers at Fun88. The welcome package is one of them. Upon registering with the Fun88 bonus code, new users will get additional bonus betting credit.

Fun88 Promo Code India: Latest Welcome Offers

In this section, we will explain the registration bonus for sports and casinos at Fun88 in more detail.

Check out the table below with the available welcome bonus packages:

Fun88 Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 300% Welcome Bonus up to INR 15,000 Get Bonus Casino Welcome Bonus 200% Welcome Bonus up to INR 10,000 Get Bonus

How to Use the Fun88 Promo Code?

Members of at least 21 years can create an account at Fun88. Here are the steps for using the bonus code while registering on the platform:

Head to the Fun88 official site

Click the register button by visiting the Fun88 website.

Fill out the signup form

Now, complete your online registration form by inputting the required details. These include your phone number and password.

Finish with OTP verification

Then, input the OTP code received on your mobile.

Hit the Register button

Click the register button to complete the entire account creation process.

Validate your account

Before you place your initial deposit, verify your account using PAN verification.

Conduct a minimum deposit

After picking the preferred banking method, you can move funds into your Fun88 account.

Activate the welcome bonus offer

Now, visit the promotion section and open the welcome bonus you would like to receive. After that, apply for the offer.

To activate it, input the Fun188 promo code when asked. Checkmark the option ‘Opt to receive special offers.' In addition to that, make sure you meet bonus T&Cs.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

New joiners at Fun88 Sportsbook must not skip this exclusive sports welcome bonus offer - a 300% bonus up to ₹15,000.

This incentive is a great opportunity to enhance the gaming experience and maximise winnings. It is eligible only for newly registered users that are of age 18 and above.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

T&Cs that new customers must follow for this offer include:

The initial deposit amount to the Fun88 account must be at least ₹500.

The maximum bonus that new members can receive is ₹15,000.

Rollover conditions are 35X, which includes bonus and deposit amount.

Fun88 Casino Welcome Bonus

New casino players can snag up an awesome 200% welcome bonus of up to ₹10,000 after meeting all the rollover requirements. Same as the sport welcome offer, the Fun88 casino sign-up offer is exclusive.

Besides this, the initial deposit value for this offer must be at least ₹200. It must be done within 24 hours of signing up. The rollover terms are 30x (deposit + bonus amount). This bonus offer is valid for only users who are 18 and above.

Additional Fun88 Promotions

There are also other Fun88 promotions you can find on the site and take part in:

₹250 Free Bets on Evolution with First Deposit

This promotion lets bettors grab up to 10,000X. Members need to conduct an initial deposit of ₹1000 or more to qualify.

The rollover requirement is 1x on the first deposited amount or more with a minimum of 1 wager in Evolution. However, the bets exclude Lotus Exchange, Fun88 Exchange, and 9 Wickets Exchange.

How to refer a friend using the Fun88 referral code?

Below is the step-by-step detailed guide on how to refer a friend and get an additional bonus (₹1000 free bonus):

Login to the Fun88 betting account. Now, refer a friend to receive the referral code. Share the friend referral QR code with your selected friend and motivate them to register at Fun88. When the referee inputs your referral code or completes the quick registration, you will receive the free friend referral bonus in your wallet.

T&Cs

The referrer can refer to just 10 referees.

This offer is eligible for every existing and new member.

₹1000 bonus has a rollover of more than 10x on any game.

The referee needs to play for ₹10,000 or more on any game (excluding Fun88 Exchange and Seven Exchange).

The wagering requirement must be fulfilled within 14 days.

To withdraw, the referee and a referrer must add funds to their Fun88 account.

Pros and Cons of using Fun88 Promo Code

While reviewing the Fun88 bonus code, we found certain benefits and some weaker points:

Pros

Fun88 welcome packages are quite interesting.

The rollover terms and conditions are user-friendly.

Claiming the registration bonus is quite straightforward.

These sign-up bonuses are automatic. So, they get credited to your Fun88 account immediately after conducting the initial deposit.

Cons

Newly registered users need to activate the welcome bonus offers. The deposits they make won’t trigger them.

Fun88 Sports Betting Options

Whether you're an ardent football or cricket follower, Fun88 covers you. It offers a broad variety of bet types and multiple betting options, depending on the sports you choose.

Punters from India can wager on international cricketing worldwide in all formats. These include Test Cricket, T20 and other premier leagues. The following is the list of games that Indian sports bettors can wager on:

Rugby

Tennis

Kabaddi

Basketball

Virtual Cricket

Cock Fighting

Ice Hockey, etc.

Fun88 also allows Indian bettors to place different types of live, pre-match and outright bets. Live match betting makes gambling easier and more exciting. Bettors can easily use these options on their smartphone or laptop and even enjoy the live streaming service.

Fun88 Casino

Fun88 casino gaming library is quite impressive whether you choose real money or demo versions, you can guarantee the best quality gaming experience. The most famous games at Fun88 are:

Slots – Crazy 777 Slot Machine, Gem Fire Frenzy, etc.

Instant Games – Aviator, Mini Roulette, Dice, Keno, etc.

Card Games – Andar Bahar, Rummy, 3 Patti 20-20, etc.

Live Casino games – Funky Time, Lightning Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Hindi Speed Baccarat, etc.

Fun88 casino games come from top providers like Microgaming, Playtech, Netent, etc. During our Fun88 review, we found the live casino section with plenty of live dealer games.

They are an ideal option for those who want to play against an expert real dealer from their home or anywhere. For players, it is not mandatory to download software to play Fun88 live casino games.

How to use the Fun88 Bonus Code on the App

The Fun88 mobile app is a great companion for those looking to profit from their gambling passion. It allows the user to wager on sports and play their favourite games while on the go.

Below are the quick steps about how to download the Fun88 app and use the bonus code.

Download Fun88 app: Click the “Download Now” button that pops up on the Fun88 homepage for the mobile app. Follow the installation instructions: Now install the Fun88 Android or iOS app as per your preference. Login into the app: Log in using your Fun88 login details if you already created a profile. If you are using Fun88 for the first time, complete the registration details. Visit the promotions section and choose the registration offer: Then, go to the promotions section and apply for the signup bonus offer you like. Activate the offer using the code: Make sure you activate the offer by adding the Fun88 bonus code into the appropriate field.

Fun88 Payment Methods

Our Fun88 review experts found the most popular deposit and withdrawal options for Indians. Therefore, Indian players can pick UPI, Net banking, Master Card, Local Bank Transfer, etc. as per their choice.

Check this table for Fun88 deposit methods, limits and deposit time.

Deposit Methods Minimum and Maximum Deposit Deposit Time UPI ₹100 - ₹100,000 10 minutes Net Banking ₹100 - ₹100,000 10 minutes Astropay (OneTouch & Card) ₹200 - ₹200,000 10 minutes Cryptocurrency ₹20,000 - ₹1,00,000 10 minutes

Check this table for Fun88 withdrawal methods, limits and withdrawal time.

Withdrawal Methods Minimum and Maximum Withdrawal Withdrawal Time Local Bank Transfer ₹1,000 - ₹100,000 2 banking days EcoPayz ₹2,000 - ₹200,000 10 minutes SticPay ₹1,000 - ₹200,000 10 minutes AstroPay ₹200 - ₹200,000 10 minutes

Besides this, members can deposit and withdraw INR. The withdrawal time usually differs from one banking option to another. Usually, it takes a minimum of two banking days to withdraw.

How Do I Get in Contact with Fun88 Customer Support?

If you encounter concerns or problems when redeeming your registration bonus, get in touch with customer support immediately. Customer care representatives will get back to you as soon as possible. You can either call, send an email or leave a message via Telegram or WhatsApp.

Email: cs@fun88india.com

Phone: +91 22 5032 3347

Telegram: t.me/fun88indiachannel

Whatsapp: +639954792026

Fun88 Promo Code Review

Fun88 sign-up offers (300% welcome bonus up to ₹15,000 and 200% welcome bonus up to ₹10,000) are quite good. New members need to meet the terms to get the Fun88 promo code offer. Also, there are not too many limitations on using the welcome packages.

So, newly registered members can withdraw the winnings right away after meeting the rollover terms. Overall, as per our Fun88 review, we found the overall experience awe-inspiring.

Fun88 Promo Code FAQs

Check this section to know the most frequently asked questions.

What is the promo code for Fun88?

Right now, you do not need promo codes for the Fun88 casino and sports welcome offer. As soon as they become available, we will update our review quickly.

What are the Fun88 welcome bonus details?

At Fun88, new sports bettors can claim the sports welcome bonus (300% up to ₹15,000). However, new casino members can enjoy a 200% bonus up to ₹10,000.

Is Fun88 legal in India?

Yes. Fun88 is a completely legit entertainment and gambling company in India. It holds a certified licence from E Gambling Montenegro d.o.o.nbsp.