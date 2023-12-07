Bettors can use the Paripesa promo code PPGOAL at registration and get welcome bonus offer of up to ₹8000. Keep on reading to learn more.

Paripesa Promo Codes for Indian Players

An increasingly popular betting site, Paripesa India has numerous promo codes for Indian users. In the following table, I have listed the most important offers:

Paripesa Offer Bonus Details Paripesa Promo Code Welcome Bonus 100% match deposit bonus up to ₹8,000 PPGOAL Birthday Bonus Free bet on the user’s birthday PPGOAL Booster Bonus Minimum stake of ₹178 bet on accumulators PPGOAL Accumulator Bonus ₹178 or more bet on accumulators PPGOAL

How to Register Using Paripesa Bonus Code?

The following steps will help you to register an account using Paripesa bonus code.

1. Visit the operator’s website or download the Paripesa app to your mobile device.

2. Click on the registration tab on the Paripesa homepage.

3. Choose your preferred registration method: email, phone, or one-click.

4. Input personal information and use the Paripesa promo code PPGOAL during registration.

5. Complete the process by clicking on the registration tab. Your account is now created for you to place bets.

How to Use Promo Code for Paripesa India?

Enter the promo code for Paripesa while registering for an account. Once the account has been created, follow these steps.

1. On the operator’s site, click, in turn, on “Payment methods” and “deposits.”

2. Click on your preferred payment mode from the options available.

3. Enter the amount you want to deposit and confirm the deposit.

4. Once you make your first deposit, you will find the bonus amount automatically credited to your account. Before you can withdraw the bonus, you must satisfy some wagering conditions.

Paripesa Welcome Bonus: 100% Up to ₹8000

New users that are resident in India and over 18 years old can avail the Paripesa welcome bonus offer. The Paripesa promo code offer is a match deposit offer up to ₹8,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹80.

Under the wagering requirement, users must wager 5 times the bonus amount on sporting events. At least three items of every qualifier must attract minimum odds of 1.4. The offer is valid for 30 days from the date of registration.

Paripesa Bonus Rules and Conditions

In this section, I describe the Paripesa bonus terms and conditions.

The offer is open only to residents of India who are at least 18 years old.

The offer is a match deposit bonus not exceeding ₹8,000, with a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹80.

Before they can withdraw the bonus, users must fulfil a wagering condition. Under the wagering condition, users must place 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. Three items of each accumulator must attract minimum betting odds of 1.4.

The offer is also subject to general Paripesa bonus terms and conditions specified on the operator’s site.

List of Paripesa Promotions for New and Existing Players

Paripesa India has numerous promotions for new and existing players. In this section of my Paripesa promo code review, we look at some of the important ones.

Paripesa Birthday Bonus

The Paripesa birthday bonus is a loyalty bonus to reward regular users. Active users must enter their date of birth In their profile along with an id proof.

They will receive a free bet on their birthday. They can activate the free bet by using a Paripesa promo code sent via email or SMS.

Paripesa Booster Bonus

This promotional offer allows users to boost winnings from accumulator bets. To avail the offer, an active player must place an accumulator bet with at least 3 selections and a minimum stake of ₹178. Each selection must attract odds of 1.40 or higher. All the selections must win.

Paripesa AdvanceBet

The Paripesa AdvanceBet feature allows users to place bets when they do not have enough money in their account. The assumption is that the bet will be covered by the potential result of unsettled wagers.

Users can use the AdvanceBet to cover bets on any casino games or sports they want.

Paripesa Accumulator Bonus

This promotional offer allows users to boost winnings from accumulator bets. To avail the offer, active players must wager at least ₹178 on an accumulator bet with 3 selections or more. Every selection must attract minimum odds of 1.40 and must win.

Paripesa Turbo Saturday

Under this promotion, users can get a match deposit bonus (up to the rupee equivalent of $100) on their deposit every Saturday.

The minimum qualifying deposit is the rupee equivalent of $1. Users can use the bonus to bet on any sports or casino games they want.

Paripesa App Bonus

All of the bonuses described above are available on the Paripesa app as well. Paripesa has one of the best betting apps for users of Android and iOS devices.

The following steps will help you to download the Paripesa app to your Android or iOS phone:

1. Visit the Paripesa India site and scroll down to find ‘apps’ option at the bottom.

2. Click on the respective dedicated button to download either the Android or the iOS app.

3. Click on the downloaded app to install it. If you have an Android device, change the settings to allow downloads from unknown sources.

4. Complete the installation process. Open the app and add Paripesa promo code PPGOAL during registration.

Now you are ready to enjoy all the available bonuses.

How to Place a Bet on Paripesa?

The following simple steps will help you to bet on Paripesa.

On your computer or mobile device, visit the sportsbook section and select your preferred sport. Click/ tap on your preferred event/match to see what markets and odds are offered. Click/tap on your preferred market and outcome that will get added to your bet slip. Open the bet slip and enter your stake. Confirm your bet and await the outcome. Bank your winnings if your bet has won.

Note: you can use the Advance Bet feature top place bets even if you don’t have enough money in your account to cover the stake.

Furthermore, you can cash out your bet partially or wholly before the final result is known.

Paripesa Football Betting

Paripesa India offers a range of wagering options. The football section of the sportsbook has over 500 markets spread across 35 football contests.

The markets offered include Asian Handicaps, Player Specials, Corners, and Intervals. The contests include the Indian Super League, the Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FIFA World Cup.

Football punters can also engage in live betting. The bookmaker also offers virtual sports betting. Bettors can benefit from loyalty programs.

Football betting on the operator’s site is enhanced via numerous features. These include competitive odds, live streaming of important matches, and regular promotions and bonuses for new and existing users.

Paripesa Payment Methods

Paripesa has numerous payment methods for Indian users, including UPI, e-wallets, bank transfer, Bitcoin and Litecoin, among others. In the following table, we have listed the methods along with limits and transaction times.

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit/Time Minimum Withdrawal/Time UPI ₹105; instant ₹105; Within 15 minutes E-wallets ₹105; instant ₹105; Within 15 minutes Bank transfer (IMPS) ₹2000; 1-3 days ₹2000; 1-3 days Bitcoin ₹670; instant ₹105; Within 15 minutes Litecoin ₹55; instant ₹105; Within 15 minutes

Paripesa India Review: My Personal Experience

To begin with, registering an account is a breeze and takes no more than a few minutes. Availing the welcome bonus by using the Paripesa promo code is likewise a smooth process.

Users can download the Paripesa app to their Android devices and proceed to bet on the go.

The site is well designed and allows sports buffs to navigate easily to the sports menu to bet on their favourite sports. The betting site has a comprehensive sportsbook covering most sports that are popular worldwide.

The in-play betting platform is enhanced by such features as cash back options and live streaming of matches. The site accepts deposits in Indian rupees. While the operator offers several popular Indian payment modes such as UPI, PhonePe and Google Pay, some rival sites have a wider choice. There are several customer support options to resolve any problems that customers may face.

All in all, this is a comprehensive online betting site to suit every gambler’s preferences and tastes.

Paripesa Promo Code FAQs

In this section, I answer some frequently asked questions.

Is Paripesa legal in India?

In the absence of any federal laws to the contrary, online betting is legal in India. Furthermore, Paripesa complies with the legal requirements of India to be allowed to conduct online betting in the country.

To that end, the operator allows Indian users to register and make deposits in Indian rupees. Also, as required by Indian law, the operator is headquartered overseas. Hence, Paripesa is deemed legal in India.

Is Paripesa real or fake?

Paripesa is a legal gambling entity that is licensed by the Curacao e-gaming regulator, which is globally recognised. Such a reputed regulator would not license the bookmaker if the operator was not a genuine entity.

What is the Paripesa promo code?

The Paripesa promo code is PPGOAL. Entering this code when you register the account will enable users to avail the match deposit welcome bonus up to ₹8000 after meeting all the T&Cs.

How to use Paripesa bonus?

To receive the Paripesa bonus, you must register an account, and deposit at least ₹80. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Before you can withdraw the amount, you must wager 5 times the bonus amount on accumulator bets. Such bets must attract minimum odds of 1.40.

How do I create an account on Paripesa?

You can create an account using one of three methods: email, SMS or one-click. You must furnish personal details. Avail the welcome bonus by entering the Paripesa promo code. Complete the process by clicking or tapping on the registration tab.