PariPesa Review - One of the Fastest Growing Betting Sites in India

In this PariPesa review, our team of betting experts has carefully reviewed & analysed what makes PariPesa one of the fastest growing betting sites.

For your convenience, we have compiled this honest and well-researched review. With the help of this guide, you can decide if PariPesa offers the betting options you are looking for.

We have given PariPesa a rating of 9.6 out of 10. The bookmaker owns this great rating for its available betting options, casino section, bonuses, and more. While the sportsbook section scores a 10/10, we have given its casino a rating of 9/10.

In addition, the playing experience, mobile app, payment options, and withdrawals also score a rating of 10/10. Furthermore, we have given a rating of 9/10 to the customer support of this betting site. Read the complete PariPesa review to learn why our team has given these ratings to each feature.

The PariPesa Review for India

PariPesa is a popular online sportsbook operated by Propus Holding B.V., a company registered and licensed under the Curacao eGaming Authority. As a licensed sportsbook, it has earned the trust of many betting enthusiasts across the world. The operator offers a diverse range of sports betting markets along with great odds.

The operator accepts convenient payment options like UPI, Paytm, and PhonePe. Players can use these payment options to quickly withdraw their funds from the sportsbook.

Aside from this, the exciting welcome offer and helpful customer support make PariPesa one of the most popular betting sites. After conducting a thorough PariPesa review, our team has found the following pros and cons:

Pros Cons Well put together sportsbook Slightly tough wagering requirement Great for withdrawals and payments App is amongst the best in India

What We Like about PariPesa

From its amazing sportsbook to the functional mobile app, here are a few things we like about this betting operator.

Well put together sportsbook

When it comes to sports betting, PariPesa has successfully managed to offer a sportsbook that provides diverse options. From football to cricket, you can bet on a variety of popular sports events.

In addition, the sportsbook also provides an excellent playing experience to both desktop and mobile users. These are the reasons why this well-put-together sportsbook has received a rating of 10/10.

Great for withdrawals and payments

If we talk about transferring funds, this bookmaker offers a reliable payment solution to players. You can use trusted payment options like UPI, Paytm, or bank transfers to withdraw your money.

As the sportsbook is licensed, players can expect a safe and secure payment system on the platform. By the end of this review, you will learn everything about withdrawals at PariPesa.

App is amongst the best

The operator provides great apps for both Android and iOS devices. Players can easily download these mobile apps and bet from their phones. The easy-to-use interface and smooth playing experience make it one of the best betting apps in India.

What We Don’t Like about PariPesa

Here are a few things that we think could be improved in this betting site.

Slightly Tough Wagering Requirement

While the sportsbook is quite diverse, we believe that the wagering requirements could have been more simple.

PariPesa Welcome Bonus Review

Now let’s take a quick look at the PariPesa bonus review. New players can get a 100% sports bonus of up to ₹39,000 on the first deposit made by them. The operator also offers a welcome bonus of up to ₹130,000 plus 150 free spins to casino players.

The PariPesa promo code you can use at registration is PPGOAL for sports and PESAGL for casino. By considering the value it offers, we have given a rating of 9 out of 10 to this welcome bonus.

PariPesa Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹39,000 PPGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus Up to 130,000 INR + 150 FS PESAGL

PariPesa Sportsbook Review

With a rating of 10 out of 10, this sportsbook offers a wide selection of betting markets. Players can select any sports of their choice and bet on the most recent as well as live events. Let’s take a more detailed look at the available sports betting options on this site.

PariPesa Football Review

As the sportsbook has numerous football events and tournaments available for betting, this can be a perfect platform for you. Football fans can place bets on both national and international leagues at their own convenience. In addition, the operator offers a regularly updated list of betting markets making it easier for players to filter the events.

Check below some popular football tournaments available for online betting on this platform:

European Championship

Champions League

Indian Super League

AFC Champions League

England Premier League

Spain La Liga

Italy Serie A

Sports Betting Markets

The operator provides a large sportsbook with multiple betting markets that you will enjoy. Players can select over/under, double chance, HT/FT, handicap, or more betting choices as per their preference. Aside from football, you can also bet on a variety of other sports events.

Check below the sports available for betting on this platform.

Cricket

Football

Kabaddi

Basketball

Tennis

Hockey

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Chess

MMA

From the World Cup to the ICC World Cup, the operator offers a variety of popular events for online betting. If we talk about Kabaddi, you can place bets on events like Pro Kabaddi League. For tennis enthusiasts, the sportsbook offers ATP, WTA, and ITF matches for betting. Similarly, you can also wager on tournaments like the Setka Cup, NBA, World Team Table Tennis Championship, UFC, and NHL.

Here are the types of bets that you will find on this platform

1×2

Over/Under

Correct Score

Double Chance

Singles

Accumulators

Asian Total

PariPesa Odds

At PariPesa India, betting enthusiasts will find odds above average in comparison to the other bookmakers in the Indian market. For example, this sportsbook offers betting odds with a payout percentage of 94.99% which is better than many other betting sites.

Furthermore, the operator provides football odds with a payout percentage of 95.2%. On the other hand, the payout percentage on cricket, tennis, and basketball odds is a little below than 95% on this site.

PariPesa Live Betting

If you are someone who prefers betting on live events and matches then PraiPesa has a range of live betting options for you. The sportsbook offers a special section for live sports betting where you can wager on various sports matches in real-time.

You will be able to see the live events available at the top of your screen. Once you select the event, the bookmaker will allow you to explore all markets, select your preferred bet type, and place your bets.

PariPesa Withdrawal Review

When it comes to withdrawing funds, the operator supports a variety of payment options for your convenience. We have given withdrawals at PariPesa a rating of 10/10 as they accept reliable payment methods like UPI and Paytm.

You can use any option of your choice and quickly deposit or withdraw your funds without any hindrance. Check everything you want to know about the PariPesa withdrawals review in the table given below.

Withdrawal Method Processing Time UPI Up to 15 minutes Paytm Up to 15 minutes PhonePe Up to 15 minutes Skrill Up to 15 minutes AstroPay Up to 15 minutes Bitcoin & Other Cryptocurrencies Up to 15 minutes

PariPesa App Review

If you prefer betting on your phone device then PariPesa has a functional and effective mobile app for you. Both Android and iOS users can easily install this sportsbook app on their phones and wager on their preferred games.

By installing the mobile app, you can get updated live scores and quick notifications. For its smooth and seamless gameplay experience, our team has given the Paripesa app a good rating of 10 out of 10.

PariPesa Customer Support

The last feature we want to discuss about this sportsbook is its effective customer support service. At PariPesa, you can quickly get answers and resolve your queries. The operator allows players to connect with customer support via live chat and email addresses.

You will find different email addresses for different types of queries in the contacts section of the sportsbook. As many players acknowledge their customer support and the operator quickly resolves all issues, we have given it a rating of 9/10.

PariPesa Review Conclusion

Overall, this PariPesa bookmaker review states that it can be a great sportsbook for players who want a diverse platform with a large sportsbook.

In addition, its exciting welcome bonus and seamless playing experience have attracted several players. From registration to the betting process, the easy-to-navigate intercafe makes everything easier for players.

FAQs about PariPesa Review

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is PariPesa trustworthy?

PariPesa is a licensed and trustworthy sports betting site.

Is PariPesa licensed?

Yes, PariPesa is licensed under the Curacao eGaming Authority.

Who owns PariPesa?

This sportsbook is owned and operated by Propus Holding B.V.

Is PariPesa legal in India?

As it holds a valid licence, we can say that this sportsbook is valid in India.

Can you win money on PariPesa?

By playing carefully and strategically placing informed bets, players can make successful bets on PariPesa.