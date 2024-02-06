Mostbet Review

We present an expert-led Mostbet review to establish how this betting site fares for Indian bettors.

After reviewing the casino, sportsbook, and mobile app experience, our Mostbet India review score is 9.6 out of 10. Here is a snapshot of our findings before we analyse these ratings' details.

The Mostbet Review for India

Mostbet is a popular sports and casino betting site in India, established in 2009. It operates under the Curacao gambling laws and is owned by Venson Ltd.

It has a player base of over 1 million in 93 countries. The site is available in many international and local languages to support its ever-growing audience. Indian players can access the site in Hindi, English, Tamil, Marathi, and Telugu.

Let us look at the pros and cons of this website at a glance before we explore the reasons behind the scores in this Mostbetin1 review.

Pros Cons Excellent welcome bonus for new players Limited sports betting markets A well-optimised mobile app Only live chat and email for support Competitive sportsbook odds Players can make single bets only Numerous casino and sports betting options Indian local languages supported Accepts popular Indian payment options

What We Like About Mostbet

The welcome bonus in this Mostbet review was the first thing that caught our attention. The best part is that it is available for sports as well as casino bettors. Also, we found the odds of this bookmaker to be among pretty competitive, which directly means a better potential return to sports bettors.

We found Mostbet's mobile app experience immaculate. You cannot feel the difference while betting via the app or desktop. All the features and functionality on the mobile stay intact, which means you can keep track of your bets on the run. We will elaborate a little further on the identified pros below in this Mostbet review.

Mostbet Welcome Bonuses

The exclusive 150% welcome bonus is undeniably one of the best things about Mostbet. Both casino players and sports bettors can access this bonus via the Mostbet promo code – MBGOAL. With a minimum deposit of ₹300 and a maximum capping of up to ₹45,000, we had no doubts about our welcome bonus review rating of 10 out of 10.

Mostbet Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Sports Welcome Bonus 150% bonus up to ₹45,000 MBGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus 150% bonus up to ₹45,000 + 250 FS MBGOAL

Great App

You will get the most holistic betting experience with the Mostbet app. It supports betting on sports and casino without compromise. You can contact the support staff, deposit, and request a payout seamlessly via the app. We will talk more about the app later in this Mostbet review.

High Odds

We know how much the odds matter. This betting review discovered that Mostbet odds are among the best. With a payout percentage of 94.77%, Mostbet lies in the top half of all the betting sites we have tested.

Casino Betting Options

The casino lobby at Mostbet is by far the largest, featuring nearly 200 software providers. It features numerous slots from various genres, various virtual and live variants of blackjack, roulette, and poker, and popular Indian games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. Also, the site features lottery games and a large variety of instant games for casual gamers.

What We Don’t Like About Mostbet

We would also like to reveal aspects we did not like when preparing this Mostbet review in India. Here is an overview of things that could be improved according to us.

Sports Betting Markets are Limited

The site features all major sports and tournaments within them, with all the common betting markets. However, the variety of betting markets within each sport is disappointingly less. Also, during this Mostbet review, we noticed that the odds are slowly updated during live betting.

Though they feature handicap bets, betting markets like the first goalscorer, the player with the most runs, the sixes in an over, and many such exciting ones are missing. Also, you can only make Single bets, while other bookmakers offer multiple bet types like System bets, chain bets, accumulator bets, and so on.

Support Channels

When you have a query or a concern, explaining it to the agent on live chat is sometimes cumbersome. At Mostbet live chat, first, a bot connects with you, and later on, you are re-directed to the real support staff.

This procedure is time-consuming and bothersome compared to sites where you can just pick up your phone, dial the number, connect to the service agent and get your resolution within a minute. Also, some other top betting sites offer support through convenient channels like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Mostbet Sportsbook Review

In this Mostbet review, we identified this site as a great bookmaker offering betting on numerous domestic and international sports events. The site offers betting markets for outrights as well as live bets. You can find various sports, including cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, tennis, and ice hockey.

Players who are fond of e-sports betting can stake in Counter-Strike, Valorant, Dota 2, and League of Legends. The site also features virtual sports with simulated leagues such as the Football Cup, Bundesliga, virtual golf, 3*3 basketball, horse racing, greyhound streak, motorbike racing, and pro-pong table tennis.

Overall, we rate the Mostbet sportsbook 9 out of 10. Let us check out the cricket and football sportsbook in more detail below.

Mostbet Football Review

Football lovers can bet on popular international tournaments such as the Champions League, European Championship, and Asia Cup. Players can stake on winner bets, double chance, total over/under, and handicap.

You can also bet on markets, like which team will reach the finals or be the winner. However, the number of betting markets available for football is less than we expected.

Mostbet Odds

The exciting odds Mostbet offers are one reason that pulls up the score of this sportsbook. The site has a great payout percentage of 96.2% on football bets.

Even with other sports like cricket, tennis and basketball, the payout percentage is around 95%, which is remarkable. You can view the odds in Decimal, British, and American formats.

Mostbet Live Betting

The live betting experience at Mostbet features real-time odds and adrenaline-pumping moments. Placing a live bet at Mostbet is quite simple. Visit the Live section and pick a sport of your choice, select the tournament from the panel on the left, check the available betting markets and click on the odds to add the event to your bet slip. Choose your stake amount and click on – Place a bet.

The site also offers live streaming on some sports where the broadcast sign is featured. You can watch the sport live while placing bets, with odds changing within the minute. Looking at the seamless experience, we rated the live sports betting experience on Mostbet favourably.

Playing Experience

We loved how the developers planned this site, so we rated the playing experience here 10 out of 10. The categorisation is intuitive and designed well with easy navigation. You can quickly locate a game of your choice without much drilling over. The blue and white colour base and appropriate font size displays all the sections prominently.

All the bet offerings – sportsbook, live sports betting, casino, live casino, e-sports, and TOTO lottery are listed right on the top panel. The sections within these are available in the left panel. You can easily search for a specific game using the search icon here.

You can easily access the live chat can by clicking on the window on the bottom right. Scroll to the bottom to find the FAQs and About Us page. Despite the vast number of betting options, the site interface does not look cluttered.

What we liked the most is that you can filter the games according to your preferred features. For example, if you wish to try out the cash blast feature, megaways, or play high volatility slots, you can easily filter them from the top. Similarly, you can pick a slot per your preferred genre or from a particular provider.

Mostbet Casino Review

The casino has a good collection of games to suit players with various preferences, which made us rate the casino offerings as 9 out of 10. These include slots, virtual card games, live dealer games, lottery games such as bingo and keno, scratch cards, and fast games. Mostbet also offers to bet in the TOTO lottery jackpot. Let us check out what’s in store at Mostbet Casino in more detail.

Mostbet Casino Games

The casino’s slots collection is immense, with classic and modern 5-reel slots with many features. Mostbet is probably the only casino we have seen so far powered by 190+ software providers, including top names like Netent, Games Global, and Evoplay.

You can spin up games like Divine Fortune, Poseidon Ancient Fortune Megaways, Immortal Romance, Starburst, and many others. You can pick a game from any themes such as cartoons, space, aztecs, or water world. You can also try your luck in progressive jackpot slots and to aim at massive prize pools.

The site has a wide collection of virtual table games besides slots. It includes multiple roulette variants such as Triple Jackpot Roulette, Gold Roulette, or Poker Roulette. There is a decent variety of card games too, like Three Card Poker Deluxe, Teen Patti, Hi-Lo Blackjack, Blackjack Lucky Sevens, Lightning Baccarat, Sic Bo, and Casino War.

The fast games section enlists popular titles such as Aviator, Crash X, Plinko, Dice, Hi-Lo, and Penalty Shootout to keep beginners engaged. If you want to know more about the popular Aviator crash game, you can check out the Mostbet Aviator review to learn its tips and tricks.

Mostbet Live Casino

The live casino section has tables from developers like Ezugi, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Playtech. The collection comprises regular card games with live dealers, live game shows, and sports-themed live shows hosted in 14 languages, including English, Hindi, Arabic, and French.

Players can enjoy multiple variants of their favourite game with flexible table limits and ultra-high definition streaming. Games like live Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, Hindi Roulette, and Speed Baccarat are conducted by Hindi-speaking dealers. You can always pick from regular live games like Dragon Tiger, Craps, Casino Hold’em, VIP Surrender Blackajck, Mostbet Blackjack, and many other games.

Lovers of game shows can stake in Funky Time, Monopoly Live, Crazy Pachinko, Extra Chilli Epic Spins and many others to have an interactive betting feel.

Mostbet Withdrawal Review

The site offers the most seamless experience when withdrawing your money. Our Mostbet withdrawals review rating is 10 on 10. There are many ways to place your withdrawal request – bank transfer, Perfect Money, or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay can also be used for making withdrawals, but these modes were unavailable for technical reasons at the time of writing this review. They have a minimum withdrawal limit of ₹5,000.

Most payments are processed instantly, while it may take 72 hours if a request is stuck. You must complete your personal information before requesting a withdrawal. A minimum of ₹1,000 can be withdrawn with a bank transfer, while a maximum of INR equivalent of €5000 can be withdrawn in a day.

Withdrawal Mode Payment Mode Interbank Bank Transfer E-wallet Perfect Money Cryptocurrency Tether, Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, TRX, Cardano, Bitcoin BEP2

Mostbet App Review

We rate the Mostbet App 10 out of 10 and have our reasons for that. The app is available on all the latest Android and iOS devices, and the betting works just as you would bet on your desktop. There is no compromise on the graphics, display quality, or the number of betting options available.

The layout is slightly modified but intuitive enough for even a new player. With the application, you can log in and access the expansive betting lobby of Mostbet wherever you are.

The site also has a fully-optimised mobile version, which you can use to play on mobile without downloading the app.

Customer Support

The website has a live chat that can be accessed with a single click. A bot will promptly assist you after entering your basic details, and you can be re-directed to a live support staff depending on your query.

The response time is quick, and the support personnels answer your queries diligently. You can also get technical assistance by emailing INDIA@MOSTBET.COM. We rate the customer support service at Mostbet 9 out of 10.

Review Conclusion

After thoroughly analysing each aspect of Mostbet in this review, we have no doubts on rating this as the best betting site in India. With a range of sports betting markets and casino games from the world’s leading providers, the site would definitely have something for every prospective bettor.

Moreover, it warmly welcomes customers with a great welcome bonus and promptly assists whenever you have concerns. With a great design, India-friendly payment options for deposits and withdrawals, and a ready app for betting on the go, there is nothing more you can desire from a betting site.

FAQs about Mostbet Review

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is Mostbet trustworthy?

Mostbet is an old betting site established in 2009 and operates in 93 countries. With a player audience of over 1 million and €3 million in guaranteed funds, you can completely trust this site.

Is Mostbet licensed?

Yes, the site is licensed under the laws of Curacao eGaming under license no. 8048/JAZ2016-065. This international gaming authority strictly regulates and monitors the site for any fraud practices.

Who owns Mostbet?

Mostbet is owned and managed by Bizbon N.V./Venson LTD., registered in Cyprus.

Is Mostbet legal in India?

The Indian betting law does not restrict online betting service providers to operate in India. So, it is completely legal to bet with Mostbet in India.

Can you win money on Mostbet?

All players should be aware of the fact that there are no guarantees when it comes to sports betting. With this in mind, of course, some bets can be successful. They can increase their chances of winning bets by making an informed decision before placing them.