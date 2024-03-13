Free Bets Guide: Top Sites for Free Betting Offers

Free bets are promotional offers provided by betting companies, allowing users to place bets without risking their own money.

They often require users to meet certain conditions, such as making a qualifying bet or depositing a minimum amount. Winnings from free bets may be subject to additional terms and conditions set by the betting provider.

Betting Sites Offering Free Bets

Apart from betting sites with free bets, there are also betting apps with free bets. We also show you how to claim free bets with no deposit offers and discuss the pros and cons of free bets.

Here is the list of top betting sites that offer free bets:

Free Bets Sites Reviewed

Free bets are commonly offered by football betting sites. The following are some major betting sites with free bets. They also offer their dedicated betting apps with free bets.

Parimatch

Parimatch has a sign-up bonus offer up to ₹30,000 with a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹200. New users who deposit ₹500 or more will also qualify for a free bet of ₹250.

Paripesa

A Paripesa India promotion offers punters a free bet worth up to INR 3,595 on every 10 bets placed. The bookmaker makes a similar offer from time to time. Currently, the offer is valid for bets placed on the Africa Cup.

10CRIC

The bookmaker has a welcome offer package consisting of 200% up to ₹15,000 + ₹700 plus free bet with minimum deposit ₹250.

Make sure to check out the promo terms on the operator’s site.

Mostbet

The operator offers a 125% match deposit welcome bonus up to ₹45,000 plus 5 free bets on Aviator.

Stake

New users at Stake.com can avail a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹100,000. The bookmaker also has a weekly cashback program whereby users can receive cashbacks up to ₹5,000 every week.

22bet

On 22bet new India users can avail a 100% sports welcome bonus in the form up to ₹11,000. Additionally, they can enjoy a 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet.

What Are Free Bets and How Do They Work?

The best betting sites feature promotional offers for their users. ‘Free bets with no deposit’ offers are an example of such promotional offers.

To start with, a free bet presents a punter with a no risk betting opportunity. Punters, who can also avail these offers on betting apps, do not have to wager with their own money.

If the free bet wins, the winnings will not include the free bet amount. Most importantly, if the free bet loses, it will not affect punters’ bankrolls as they are not wagering with their own money.

To summarise, free bets allow punters to place wagers without risking their own money but any potential winnings they receive will be without the free bet amount. Free bets are popularly used by sportsbooks as a promotional tool to attract new users and retain existing ones.

The offer of free bets can take various forms. These could include a welcome bonus offer, no deposits free bets, a cash back offer, boosted odds, a matched deposit bonus, or a loyalty club

For instance, 10CRIC attracts new users with a bonus up to ₹15,000 plus free bets. Dafabet has a cricket cash backs program to refund losses on cricket bets. 1xBet offers a bets boost offer on accumulator bets. Most bookmakers have a matched deposit bonus offer to welcome new users.

Welcome Bonus

Bookmakers offer welcome bonuses as a percentage of the first deposit made by a new user. This is an example of free bets on registration. For instance, Stake.com offers a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹100,000.

Thus, if a new user wishes to avail the whole bonus offering of ₹100,000, they must deposit ₹50,000. In other words, the user gets twice the amount of the first deposit as a bonus. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹500. So even at the lowest level, a new user who deposits ₹500 can effectively get free bets worth ₹1,000.

The bonus gets credited to the account immediately after registration. However, before a user can withdraw the bonus, they must fulfil wagering conditions. The wagering conditions require the user to bet 40 times the deposit-plus-bonus amount on sports bets.

No Deposit Free Bets

Under this type of promotion, a user can get a free bet with no deposit requirement.

Paripesa India has one such offer. A free bet of ₹3,596 gets credited automatically to a user’s sportsbook account after every 10 bets placed by the user.

Money Back as Cash Bets

A cash back bonus is usually a percentage of losses incurred or of the betting turnover of the user. Thus, this type of bonus is intended as a reward for loyal users. Football free bets commonly take the form of cash back bonuses.

Dafabet has a maximum cricket cash back program whereby loyal users can get a weekly cash back between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000. The amount of cash back depends on the VIP loyalty level which is decided by the frequency of betting.

Accordingly, a VIP Bronze level will qualify for a 10% cash back on losses up to ₹10,000. A VIP Silver level will get the user a cash back of 10% up to ₹15,000. If the user qualifies for a VIP Gold or VIP Platinum level, they can get a cash back of 10% up to ₹20,000.

Enhanced Odds

A bettor can consider an enhanced odds offer as greater return for the same risk, or less risk for the same return. Thus an odds boost offer acts as an incentive for new users to register with a betting site.

1xBet offers increased odds via accumulator bet boosts. This guarantees better returns on a winning bet.

Matched Deposit Bonus

This is the most common type of bonus offer by bookmakers. Most betting platforms offer a matched deposit bonus to welcome users.

This is an offer of free bets on registration. For example, new users registering with 22bet can avail a 100% matched deposit bonus up to ₹11,000. This means that the bonus offer will match the initial deposit made by the user.

Like all welcome bonus offers, this one is accompanied by a wagering requirement. Accordingly, a new user must wager 5 times the bonus amount on accumulator bets with odds of 1.40 or higher. Only after that can the user withdraw the bonus.

Free Bets Club/Loyalty Rewards Offers

Many free bets sites offer free bets as a reward for loyal users. For instance, Rajabets encourages betting on cricket with a cricket free bets offer of up to ₹3,000.

Under the offer, users can enjoy a 20% free bets bonus on each deposit they make, without any upper limit. The offer comes with a minimum qualifying deposit requirement of ₹500. Once users receive the free bets amount, they must wager the whole sum in a single cricket bet with odds of 2.10.

Before they receives the free bet, users must bet an amount equal to the initial deposit on any sport with odds of 1.20 or higher.

How to Claim Free Bets Offers?

Punters can use the following steps to claim free bets offers.

Select a betting platform that offers free bets and create an account. You may have to verify your account by providing proof of identification. Navigate to the “Promotions” tab under the bookmaker’s menu and check whether free bet offers are available. Participate by clicking/tapping on the free bet offer. Some free bet offers may require punters to deposit a certain amount. Once a punter has done so, they can use the free bet to place his bets.

Note: the exact process may vary from site to site. Always read and understand the terms and conditions of any free bet offer before you claim the offer.

Free Bets T&Cs – Pitfalls to Watch Out For

Punters can use offers from free bets sites to increase their potential gains. However, they must take care to avoid common pitfalls when they use these offers.

Hidden Terms and Conditions

Often users of betting sites fail to read thoroughly the terms and conditions associated with free bet offers.

Consequently, they may not understand how to use the free bets, what wagering requirements to fulfil, and what restrictions are there on bet types or on eligible markets.

Tempted to Chase Losses

Users are often tempted to reclaim losses by using free bets recklessly. There is no guarantee that free bets will result in success: bettors can still lose.

Ignorance of Long-Term Value

The wagering conditions of some free bet offers may be too strict. Their time limits may make it difficult to get real value. Bettors must understand the overall long-term value proposition of the free bet offer before they venture.

Failure to Compare Odds

Bettors availing free bets need to research and compare odds. The free bet may be enticing by itself. However, bettors must ensure that the operator offers competitive odds on the market they wish to bet on.

Pros and Cons of Using Free Bets

In this section of our review of free bets sites, we discuss some advantages and disadvantages associated with free bets.

Here are some of the main pros.

No Risk

With a free bet, punters can place bets without risking their own money.

Second Chance

If a free bet loses, it does not come at any cost to a punter’s bankroll. If it wins, the punter gets a second chance to potentially get the returns.

Boost Bankroll

Punters can use free bets to help potentially boost their bankroll. Of course, their bets need to be successful for this to happen.

And here are some cons to be taken into account.

Wagering Requirements

Some free bets may be accompanied by wagering requirements. Before they can use the amount, users might have to wager the free bet a certain number of times. They might also have to wager the free bet within a time limit.

Potential for Misuse

Users may be tempted to misuse free bets, such as to chase losses.

Free Bets Summary

Free bets sites use the offers as promotional tools to woo users. They offer free bets in various forms. These include welcome bonuses, no deposit free bets, cash back offers, odds boosts, matched deposit bonuses, and loyalty rewards offers.

Free bets can mean both advantages and pitfalls to punters. On the positive side, they offer a risk-free way of boosting a punter’s bankroll. On the flip side, they might come with stringent wagering requirements and time limits. Punters may also be tempted to misuse them.

A few precautions can help punters to benefit from free bets without falling prey to their pitfalls. Punters must understand the terms and conditions thoroughly before they decide to avail free bets offers. Used correctly, a free bets offer can be a boon to players who are new to online betting sites.

Free Bets Sites FAQs

In the final section of our review of free bets sites, we answer some frequently asked questions:

What are free bets?

Free bets are promotional tools that can help betting sites to woo users.

Can I get free bets without deposits?

Some betting sites do offer no deposit free bets as incentives to users.

Can I withdraw winnings from free bets?

Punters can withdraw winnings from free bets once they fulfil wagering requirements or other terms specified. However, such winnings will not include the free bet amount.

Can I claim football free bets?

Betting platforms offer free bets as incentives to punters on virtually every sport listed on the operators’ sites. Football is a game that features on every betting platform. Hence, punters can claim football free bets on any betting platform that offers them.