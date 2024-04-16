Bettilt Bonus Code India: Grab 160% up to ₹16,000 + ₹300 freebet

Read our post to know the Bettilt bonus code and how to use it while you register at the bookmaker.

Bettilt provides one of the best value sign-up bonus offers on the market. Let us go into depth further in the below sections. It will give you all the details like available welcome packages, bonus terms, etc.

Bettilt Bonus Code India: Latest Welcome Offers

We have mentioned the details of the welcome bonus for the casino and sports section in the table below.

Bettilt Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 160% up to ₹15,000 + ₹300 in Freebet Get Bonus Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹90,000 + 150 FS Get Bonus

Also, we will discuss each welcome package in the sections listed further.

How to Use the Bettilt Bonus Code?

In this section, we will give you a short guide about how to use the bonus code while completing the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official Bettilt site

Firstly, go to the Bettilt site and click the yellow sign-up button.

Step 2: Fill in your required personal details.

Now in the online registration form, fill in your details. These are choosing a unique username, working email, valid phone number, currency, etc.

Step 3: Agree to T&Cs

Read Betting Rules, and Privacy Policy and check mark the Terms and Conditions. Then, hit the yellow “Create Account” button to open your account.

Step 4: Verify your Bettilt account

Now, you will get a verification link using your provided email address. Before you can withdraw, make sure you click this link.

Step 5: Avail the welcome bonus

You don't need to type in the bonus code. You can use our link to create your account and you will get the proposed bonus.

Step 6: Deposit and redeem your welcome bonus

Finally, conduct a minimum deposit and follow rollover conditions to redeem the bonus amount successfully.

Bettilt Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

New bettors at Bettilt can enjoy an IPL betting registration bonus – 160% up to ₹15,000 + ₹300 in Freebet. It is a great opportunity to receive additional funds for betting after meeting all the T&Cs.

With simple rollover requirements, new account users can wager with confidence at the sportsbook.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

Here are the terms for this sports betting incentive.

The minimum account deposit is ₹250 for all new users.

You can receive an additional free bet of 200 ₹200 if the initial deposit is over ₹500.

The wagering requirement is 30X for deposits below ₹500.

New members need to bet 15 times for the account deposit of a minimum ₹500.

Wagers are eligible on each multiple bet selection or single bet with at least 1.80 odds.

Bettilt Casino Welcome Bonus

Bettilt Casino's sign-up offer impresses casino enthusiasts - up to ₹90,000+ 150 free spins. It includes the bonuses on the initial three deposits:

100% up to ₹30,000 on first deposit + 50 FS

100% up to ₹30,000 on second deposit + 50 FS

100% up to ₹30,000 on third deposit + 50 FS

After new users have the first deposit of a minimum ₹500, they will get 100% up to 30,000 automatically. Within 24 hours of successful deposit, the operator credits 50 FS on Chilipop in the account.

T&Cs

The rollover is 40x on eligible live casino and casino games.

The new user needs to meet wagering requirements within 30 days of getting the bonus.

The maximum welcome bonus amount for this offer is 30,000 for a single deposit.

Different games have a different percentage towards the rollover conditions. For example, All Roulette, Scratch and Arcade games, All Blackjack games, Oasis and 3 Card Poker, All Video Poker and other table games have a rollover of 10%.

Additional Bettilt Promotions

Bettilt catches the eye of most users with its regular bonus offers for casino and sports betting players. You can see all the available promotions by visiting the "Promotions" section.

Some of them on the list include:

VIP Trial Program

The VIP trial program at Bettilt is exclusively built for the most active members. Taking part provides numerous advantages like speedy daily withdrawal, special promos with better T&Cs, etc.

Remember, the more you play, the bigger opportunity you have to be included in the VIP trail.

Sports Weekly Bonus 50%

This promo is available every week from 30 May 2023 for all sportsbooks. To get a 50% sports bonus up to ₹10,000, sports fans need to conduct a minimum deposit of ₹800.

The rollover is 25X on live and pre-match wagers with at least a 1.80 price. This bonus offer is eligible for 10 days only.

Casino – Happy Weekend

Make your weekend happy with this Bettilt promotion. After conducting a minimum deposit of ₹500 on Saturday and Sunday, customers can receive 100 free spins in SugarPop.

Only members who get the promo via SMS or mail are the qualifiers. Within 24 hours of sending the email request, FS gets credited to the Bettilt account.

Live Casino Cashback

This bonus offer allows casino members to receive 15% live casino cashback by playing on live casino during the weekend. The cashback ends after 7 days.

Also, its value depends on real money losses held on Saturday and Sunday. The minimum cashback for this offer is ₹150 to ₹12,000.

IPL – Freebet Plus

Freebet Plus is an interesting no deposit bonus offer at Bettilt. It provides one ₹500 free bet for one IPL match if the last ball of the innings ends with the boundary (4 or 6).

Users can place pre-match/live single wagers on any match of the cricket event. The freebet is usable with odds between 1.80 and 4. The rollover is 5x the winning of the free bet.

Wagers on total, under-over, and handicapped markets are not eligible. Boundaries from the bat will qualify as a boundary.

Pros and Cons of using Bettilt Bonus Code

Check out the advantages and disadvantages of using the Bettilt promo code.

Pros

The sports welcome package is eligible for any sports and covers ₹300 Free Bet.

Low minimum deposit amount, which is ideal for new users.

Bettilt bonus codes are easy to use and redeem for any newly registered member.

Cons

Wagering terms are a little bit strict.

If new members forget or fail to use the promo code, they can still claim the standard bonus. However, they may not be eligible for extra rewards.

Bettilt Sports Betting Options

Sports available at Bettilt Sportsbook are listed clearly in the left menu of the website. You will see all the current markets associated with the event or sport by clicking on the sport.

Generally, the operator covers a huge list of sports - from floorball and football to water polo, and lacrosse. Football enthusiasts can choose from 300 betting markets on famous leagues and events. These include the European Championship, Super Cup, etc.

Available betting options for football include handicap, odds/even, total, correct score, etc. Bettilt also provides live betting on basketball, tennis, football, and other matches. These matches also feature competitive odds.

Bettilt Casino

The list of games available at Bettilt Casino and live casino is quite fascinating. Some of the popular casino games include:

Jackpot (Mr. Vegas, Chests of Plenty, etc.)

Slots (Lady Forest, Egyptian Magic, etc.)

Poker (Triple Edge Poker, Bonus Poker, etc.)

Blackjack (Blackjack Multihand, 3D Blackjack, etc.)

Roulette (Roulette Deluxe, Turbo Roulette, etc.)

When it comes to the Bettilt live dealer games, some of the options include:

Infinite Blackjack

Cash or Crash Live

Crazy Time

Casino Hold’em, etc.

How to Use the Bettilt Bonus Code on the App?

Bettilt provides a great app for the mobile users. Take a look to learn how to use the Bettilt deposit bonus code once you download the app.

Download and Install Bettilt app

Visit the official Bettilt site using your smartphone. You will see three icons in the footer section - iOS, Android, and Desktop. After that, follow the installation instructions.

Proceed with account creation

After launching the installed app, hit the "Sign-up" button. Now, specify the required details and accept bettilt t&cs by hitting the create account button.

Apply the promo code

Now, input the Bettilt bonus code in the required field.

Login to your account and meet the rollover

Finally, log in to your Bettilt account using the Bettilt mobile app. Then, meet the required rollover conditions to get your registration bonus successfully.

Bettilt Payment Methods

Bettilt allows Indian bettors to deposit, wager and withdraw in Indian rupees. The most popular deposit and withdrawal options include:

GPay;

UPI;

Paytm, etc.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹300 2 business days or more IMPS ₹250 2 business days or more PhonePe ₹300

2 business days or more GPay ₹300 2 business days or more Paytm ₹300 2 business days or more

Also, the minimum deposit is quite low. With a verified Bettilt account, it is simple to withdraw the bonus winnings. This online sportsbook also does not charge any fees for withdrawals and deposits.

How Do I Get in Contact with Bettilt Customer Support?

If you encounter unforeseen problems when claiming the welcome bonus, contact the Bettilt customer support team quickly using:

Email address

Live chat function

Official Instagram account (@bettilt_official)

Bettilt Bonus Code Review

There are numerous reasons to create an account at Bettilt. The really standout feature is “Promotions”, which has a lot of bonus offers.

One such promotion is the superb sports welcome package (160% up to ₹15,000 + ₹300 in Freebet). Eligible sports members can hassle-free receive the offer without any issue after meeting all the bonus terms.

While using the Bettilt promo code, we do not face any issues. But one downside we found is the signup bonus is available only to a few countries.

Bettilt Bonus Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the bonus code for Bettilt?

At present, there is no Bettilt welcome bonus code. But players can still receive the available registration bonus offers.

Does Bettilt offer a casino welcome bonus?

Yes. Casino players can get up to ₹90,000 and 150 FS after meeting the multiple terms and conditions.

What are the Bettilt welcome bonus details?

New players at Bettilt can receive an exclusive sports and casino welcome bonus. We have mentioned all the details in the sections written above.

Is Bettilt legal in India?

Yes. Bettilt operates fully on a legal basis under the Curacao gaming licence. So, certainly, it's a legit operator in India.