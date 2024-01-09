10CRIC has established itself as one of the top betting sites. Read our 10CRIC review to find out whether 10CRIC deserves their great reputation.

We have given 10CRIC a review rating of 9.5 out of 10, based on various factors. These include the operator’s sportsbook, casino, app, mobile site, playing experience, welcome bonus, payment options, withdrawals and customer support.

In this 10CRIC review, we will cover our ratings in detail and explain why we have given them.

The 10CRIC Review for India

The bookmaker has a sportsbook with comprehensive coverage of a wide range of sports that are popular worldwide. Punters can bet on numerous betting markets. The live betting section is impressive, with odds boost offered on selected events.

Users can also choose from a vast library of casino games from leading providers. With a gaming licence from Curacao, the bookmaker is a trustworthy operator that is growing increasingly popular in India. Also, the betting site has dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices.

Users can transact payments using numerous convenient Indian methods, including VISA, MasterCard, Neteller and Skrill. Importantly, the betting site has responsive customer support options to redress any issues that users may face.

In the following table, we have listed the pros and cons of 10CRIC India.

Pros Cons Great welcome bonus Odds could be slightly higher Easy-to-use betting site Live streaming is not provided Great for deposits and withdrawals

What We Like about 10CRIC

The best aspects of 10CRIC include its intuitive design and an interesting welcome bonus for new users from India. Importantly, the betting site offers convenient Indian payment methods for users to make deposits and withdrawals.

10CRIC Welcome Bonuses

New users from India above 18 can use the 10CRIC bonus code CRICGOALat registration. After that, they can pursue the exclusive sports welcome bonus offer. Under the offer, the users can avail a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹15,000.

Alternatively, prospective new users can opt for a 150% casino welcome bonus up to ₹15000. The bonus code that applies to this promo is CASINO.

The bonus offers have a relatively low minimum qualifying deposit requirement of ₹250. Under the wagering requirement, users need to wager only seven times the bonus on sports events/casino games. They are given as many as 90 days to fulfil the requirement.

Therefore, we have rated the welcome bonuses 10 out of 10.

10CRIC Offer Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹15,000 + ₹700 Free Bet CRICGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹15,000 + ₹500 Free Bet CASINO

Easy-to-Use Betting Site

The intuitive design of the operator’s site makes it easy for even a new user to navigate through its features. This is arguably one of the strongest points of 10CRIC.

This is especially so, as the brand has recently optimised the site to make it very mobile-friendly. Accordingly, we have given the site a rating of 10 out of 10 for the playing experience.

10CRIC Is Great for Payments and Withdrawals

We have found10CRIC to be a great and trustworthy betting site when it comes to payments and withdrawals. Apart from providing a choice of convenient Indian payment methods, the operator has earned a reputation for fast withdrawals.

We will elaborate further on this aspect in the withdrawals review section, later in this article. Based on our experience, we have rated the site 10 out of 10 for its withdrawals section.

What We Don’t Like about 10CRIC

While the betting site has several winning aspects, it also falls short in some areas that can be improved.

Odds Could Be Slightly Higher

Based on our study, we have found that 10CRIC has an average payout percentage of just over 94% on sports betting. This is by no means a bad payout percentage. However, it could be slightly higher to help compete with comparable rival sites.

Live Betting Section Could Include Live Streaming

Punters who engage in live betting would want to follow the action as it unfolds on the field of play. Unlike some comparable rival betting sites, 10CRIC does not provide live streams of matches. Including live streaming would add value to an otherwise impressive live betting platform.

10CRIC Sportsbook Review

The 10CRIC sportsbook allows punters to bet on over 25 sports that are globally popular. These include cricket, tennis, football, kabaddi and basketball, all of which are especially popular in India. Esports buffs can also place wagers on their favourite events.

Overall, we have found that the 10CRIC sports section offers a great betting experience. However, it does have a few shortcomings that we have discussed below. Accordingly, we have rated the 10CRIC sportsbook 9 out of 10.

10CRIC Football Review

Punters, especially bettors on football, will enjoy the comprehensive coverage provided by the sportsbook. They can choose from betting markets on over 350 tournaments played worldwide.

The coverage includes such popular leagues as the English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A. To the delight of Indian punters, the operator provides betting options even for the Indian Super League.

The wide range of betting markets offered on football include match outcomes, goal totals, handicaps, and double chance. Punters may also opt for draw no bet, correct score, first goal, and more.

10CRIC Cricket Review

The cricket betting section on 10CRIC is known for its comprehensive coverage. Cricket punters can bet on most major international matches worldwide. These include test matches, ODIs and T20 internationals played in both bilateral series and ICC tournaments.

The coverage extends to all the major T20 leagues, such as IPL, BBL, CPL, and PSL. There are numerous markets to suit every punter’s needs. These include match winner, top batsman/bowler, total runs, most sixes, and more.

There are also numerous betting markets for virtual cricket. Users can also engage in in-play betting on cricket. Importantly, the operator offers competitive odds during important tournaments such as the IPL.

Sports Betting Markets

As we have already shown in the case of football and cricket, 10CRIC has a vast range of betting markets. The coverage is just as comprehensive for every other sport. Take tennis, for example. Most punters prefer to wager on the winner markets.

However, 10CRIC has every other popular market, such as the over and under markets, correct score, and handicap sets. Punters may also choose to wager on the exact scores for every set.

10CRIC Odds

The bookmaker has a decent payout percentage of more than 95% in respect of the odds for football. Meanwhile, the payout percentage for such sports as cricket, tennis and basketball is above 94%.

However, the Kabaddi payout percentage is below 92%, so that could be better. While 10CRIC has decent odds on its betting platform, the odds quoted could be slightly higher. That is the main reason why we give the sportsbook a 9 instead of a 10.

10CRIC Live Betting

The betting site has a great live betting platform, with a user-friendly interface and numerous betting options. The operator enriches the in-play betting experience by offering odds boosts on selected markets.

The bookmaker also has cash-out options that punters can use to optimise their wagers. However, the live betting platform on 10CRIC can be improved by providing live streaming of matches.

10CRIC Casino Review

The 10CRIC casino section is getting increasingly popular among Indian users. However, the section can be improved by expanding its games library to include more offerings. Accordingly, we have given the 10CRIC casino an overall score of 9 out of 10.

10CRIC Casino Games

It’s now time for our 10CRIC casino review. The 10CRIC Casino has a vast library of games, including jackpot games, slots, dice games, and arcade games. The casino site also offers many Indian-themed slot games.

There are many popular table game offerings, including poker, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. The games have been sourced from leading providers such as Evolution Gaming and Ezugi, to name just a couple. Some popular slot titles include Book of Dead, Starburst, and Bonanza.

10CRIC Live Casino

Also, this brand features a top live casino section. Available games include many versions of Roulette, including Auto Roulette and Lightning Roulette. Indian players will especially love Hindi Lightning Roulette. There are also several variants of Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.

10CRIC Withdrawal Review

In our 10CRIC withdrawal review, we consider the numerous convenient payment methods for Indian users. Here’s what they are:

AstroPay

Bitcoin

MasterCard

Neteller

Skrill

VISA

Considering 10CRIC’s numerous payment methods and reputation for quick payouts, we have rated the 10CRIC withdrawals 10 out of 10.

In the following table, we have described the minimum amounts and the time taken for the payments to go through.

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Time VISA/MasterCard ₹1,000 Up to 3 days AstroPay ₹1,000 Up to 5 days Skrill ₹1,000 Up to 5 days Neteller ₹1,000 Up to 5 days Bitcoin ₹1,000 Up to 2 days

10CRIC App Review

10CRIC India offers a mobile app both for iOS and Android devices. With the app, users can bet on the go and perform every functionality possible on the bookmaker’s desktop site. Of course, players can use the 10CRIC bonus code on registration.

The app allows punters to bet on the go. To do so, they need only to tap a few times with a finger of one hand. The app design is intuitive, making it easy for even a new user to navigate through all the features.

Thanks to the top-notch interface and functionality, betting on the 10CRIC app is a brilliant experience. (Note: users may opt to use the 10CRIC mobile site, which shares all of the app’s positive characteristics.)

We believe that the app cannot be better than it is. That’s why we have rated the 10CRIC app 10 out of 10.

10CRIC Customer Support

Whenever any users encounter unforeseen issues, they can rely on 10CRIC’s customer support service to redress the problem. The following are 10CRIC’s round-the-clock, customer support options:

Phone: +911171816618

24/7 Live Chat

We have found the customer support service at 10CRIC quite responsive. We have never faced any issues with regard to inquiries. Hence, we have rated it 9 out of 10.

10CRIC Review Conclusion

An analysis of 10CRIC customer reviews reveals that it is one of the top bookmakers in India for sure. What is our conclusion?

We have studied every aspect of the bookmaker’s offerings in India. In this final section of our 10CRIC review in India, we summarise our findings.

Based on our 10CRIC betting review, we have given the betting site a perfect 10 out of 10 in many aspects. The foremost among these is the playing experience. For both sports punters and casino buffs, 10CRIC provides a safe and secure gambling environment.

Our 10CRIC welcome bonus review was very revealing. Not only does 10CRIC feature interesting bonus offers, but the bookmaker also takes care of other important aspects. These include a low qualifying deposit amount, a not-so-stringent wagering requirement, and a sufficiently long validity period.

Our 10CRIC withdrawals review reveals that 10CRIC has a reputation for quick withdrawals. This makes 10CRIC stand out among comparable rival sites.

Our 10CRIC app review reveals that the app is arguably the bookmaker’s crowning glory. Our app review also shows that the 10CRIC app is safe to use. It offers everything a prospective user will want and more.

10CRIC scores a near-perfect 9 out of 10 in other aspects. These are the sportsbook and casino offerings, the payment options provided, and the quality of customer support.

Thus, we have no hesitation in giving 10CRIC India an overall rating of 9.5 out of 10.

FAQs about 10CRIC

You can find some answers to frequently asked questions about this brand in this section.

Is 10CRIC a trustworthy betting site?

The bookmaker has a gaming licence from Curacao, which means that it is a secure and reliable operator. Furthermore, the bookmaker has state-of-the-encryption to protect user information.

The operator uses a sophisticated random number generator, ensuring that the outcome of every game is unique. Moreover, the site is regularly audited and accredited by such globally recognised regulators as TST and eCOGRA.

Who is the owner of 10CRIC?

10CRIC is owned by Chancier B.V., a company registered in Curacao.

Where is 10CRIC licensed?

10CRIC is licensed by Curacao Gaming. The licence permits the operator to offer online casino and sports betting services.

Is 10CRIC legal in India?

Indian law requires online betting sites to be headquartered abroad, to accept Indian users, and to allow deposits in Indian rupees. 10CRIC fulfils all of the above legal requirements, thus making it absolutely legit.

Has anyone won money on 10CRIC?

There are no guarantees when it comes to betting, but there have been players whose bets have been successful.