Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on television channels such as the Star Sports network and the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), as well as online streaming sites/mobile applications - be it Facebook, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV or FanCode.

*All times are IST.



Thursday, May 27

Turkey and Azberjan are to engage in an international friendly ahead of the Euro 2020.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 22:30 Turkey vs Azerbaijan Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV



Friday, May 28

A preliminary Round 2 AFC Asian Qualification tie between Japan and Myanmar is on the cards, other than a friendly involving Italy later on.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 15:50 Japan vs Myanmar Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV (Saturday) 00:15 Italy vs San Mario Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV



Saturday, May 29

Saturday night will see Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out in the Champions League final.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 06:30 Mexico vs Iceland Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV 21:30 Sweden vs Finland Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV (Sunday) 00:30 Man City vs Chelsea Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)/SonyLIV



Sunday, May 30

The Swiss national team take on The USA national team in a friendly.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 23:45 Switzerland vs USA Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV

