IPL 2026 vs Recent Seasons: A Quick Snapshot

IPL 2026 has been statistically unique, with average runs per innings rising from 178 in 2025 to 186 for the ongoing season.

This year’s IPL is on track to be among the highest-scoring seasons ever, and the increased run-rate is not by chance. Flatter pitches, the impact player rule, and sophisticated data analysis techniques have enabled the league’s top teams to regularly score over 200 runs, despite an increasingly competitive set of mid-table outfits.





Despite this, television viewing figures have dropped by 18.8% for the 2026 season. Rather than signalling declining interest, however, it reflects a broader shift: younger fans are moving to digital platforms.

Alongside digital viewing, an explosion of social media content covering and reacting to games indicates how the viewing experience is evolving and what the future of the IPL might look like.

Gameplay & Strategy: What’s Changed in the Last Few Seasons

Data-Driven Cricket Takes Over

Many of the most prominent trends during this season’s IPL – reliance on analytics, predictive strategies, and integration of real-time data – have been evolving for several years.

Up to the mid-2010s, many IPL teams based their recruitment, player selection, and tactics on the coach’s experience and intuition. It’s a stark contrast to 2026, where each outfit has a specialised data analysis team that provides insights about which batters struggle against short balls, which bowlers perform best in death overs, and win probability by match situation, among other metrics.

As such, data influences almost every decision that IPL coaches make before and during matches. The switch from intuitive decision-making to data-driven insights did not happen overnight.

In 2008, the Rajasthan Royals used data metrics, including dot-ball%, strike rotation, and boundary prevention, to identify undervalued players, such as Shane Watson and Yusuf Pathan. Despite having one of the IPL’s lowest budgets, the Rajasthan Royals won the title.

Following their success, other teams gradually implemented data into their player recruitment and match analysis strategies. By the early 2020s, most teams could algorithmically forecast outcomes by analysing head-to-head records, player performance metrics, and weather conditions.

Data is even used mid-game. Wicketkeepers and captains constantly adjust fields based on known scoring areas and real-time shot patterns, while win probability metrics help teams refine their approach, depending on the game situation.

The Impact Player Rule & Tactical Flexibility

Along with increasingly advanced data integration, the impact player rule, which was first introduced in 2023, has been a major factor in the average runs per innings increasing to 186 this season.

Excluding 2024, the average run rate per innings has increased in every IPL season since the impact player rule was introduced, but what is the mechanism, and why is it resulting in higher scoring games?

The impact player rule enables teams to name five substitutions in addition to their XI. Once the match is underway, each team’s captain can select one of the five designated substitutes to replace a player in the starting XI at any natural break in play.

It contrasts dramatically with the pre-impact sub era, when a chasing team were forced to finish an innings with a bowler, if each of their batters was already out.

Now, with in-game data analysis influencing a team’s tactical approach, captains can accurately determine which type of batter suits a specific match situation. Batters have more specialised skillsets than during previous campaigns, with defined roles, such as finishers.

If a team is chasing a target during the closing stages, they may opt to substitute a finisher in place of a different specialist batter, such as a powerplay enforcer. Early impact sub strategies were experimental, but have gradually become more sophisticated and based on in-game data.

As such, the impact sub has gradually resulted in higher runs per innings as the incoming player specialises in the specific match situation they are substituted in for.

However, the rule has received criticism. Many claim that, although it produces higher scoring games, it could hinder the development of all-rounders, damaging India’s international performance. The rule may be reviewed following the conclusion of the 2027 season, with other critics suggesting the rule effectively gives teams an extra batter.

Rise of Specialist Roles

In 2022, before the introduction of the impact player rule, roles were fluid. Typically, the opening batters would be those with the highest scoring prowess, while the middle order batters had the ability to change an innings.

However, without the impact player rule, the way in which a batter could change an innings was viewed broadly, rather than situationally. In the IPL 2026, middle order batters and impact subs each have a specialist role and are utilised differently depending on the context of the innings.

If data-driven insights reveal that the opposing team is bowling spin heavily in the middle overs, then a spin-hitting finisher may be utilised. A spin-hitting finisher is one of several specialist roles, also including enforcers and death over specialists, among others.

Teams build their squads to cover each of the specialist positions, allowing them to respond to in-game situations more effectively. There is less of an inclination than in previous seasons for teams to spend a significant portion of their budget on one or two star players, with having a balanced, adaptable squad with depth becoming increasingly important.

A balanced squad should include a combination of reliable openers who set the tone, flexible middle-order batters, one or two quality all-rounders, multiple bowling options for different conditions, and specialist death bowlers.

When a balanced squad is built, teams can adapt to weather, stadium, and match conditions without compromising on quality. This season’s leaders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, combine high-quality all-rounders, such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, with specialist players, including Travis Head, an explosive left-handed opener, to produce an adaptable and successful squad.

Digital Explosion: IPL 2026 vs 2022–2025

As with many professional sports and leagues around the world, many have discussed whether the impact of meticulous, data-driven tactical planning has enhanced the viewer’s experience. There’s an argument that a tactically flawless IPL feels less unpredictable and enjoyable than previous seasons, particularly those before the impact sub was introduced.

The IPL’s 18.8% drop in television viewing figures has been used as evidence for an increasingly ambivalent supporter base – but that figure only tells half of the story, with streaming, fantasy sports, and betting figures growing.

Streaming & Viewership Records

Despite lower television-specific viewership figures, the IPL 2026 opening weekend was the most-watched in history, with a total of 513 million viewers. Total watch time has reached 32.6 billion minutes, representing a 26% year-on-year increase.

Many of those viewers do not watch the IPL through traditional television broadcasts but instead through streaming apps, such as JioHotstar. The streaming service is more well-rounded than television broadcasts, with greater stat integration and more varied game analysis.

In addition, JioHotstar now enables India-based viewers to order food with Swiggy without leaving the stream. Viewers can effortlessly browse restaurants, access offers, and place and track orders in-app, creating the feeling that the IPL experience extends beyond watching the game.

Social Media & Second Screen Engagement

IPL games typically last between three and a half and four hours. In an era of declining attention spans, expecting all viewers to be solely engaged in the game for every ball is unrealistic. However, the IPL benefits from a phenomenon affecting most elite sports globally: the second screen.

The second screen refers to the additional piece of media that viewers consume alongside the event itself. Users increasingly visit social media platforms to re-watch highlights from the game while it’s still in-play, engage in debate about controversial moments, and read the opinions of other spectators.

With viewing figures increasing year-on-year, it can be argued that the second screen keeps viewers more engaged than they otherwise would be by watching the game without a secondary media outlet. During less engaging moments of an IPL game, viewers turn to social media commentary on the event before returning to the game once the action has picked up.

The trend is evidenced by 90% of viewers reporting that they consume a second screen while watching IPL games. There are varying types of secondary media outlets of a higher production level than what was available even four years ago, each of which caters to a different type of viewer.

Younger audiences may be drawn to short-form content and memes, while those seeking a sophisticated tactical breakdown might consume Harsha Bhogle’s analysis on Instagram or stat pages, as provided by Sky Sports and the BBC, among others.

Expanding Fan Engagement & the Wider IPL Ecosystem

With an increasing number of ways to stay connected to an IPL franchise, supporters are doing more than just watching the games.

A leading IPL franchise recorded a 5.7x rise in average fan engagement time after developing a mobile-first digital ecosystem, while also collecting over 2 million first-party fan profiles and sustaining 64% in-season user retention. Over a three-year period, this digital transformation drove a 40% uplift in enterprise value. Collectively, these results reflect a shift away from episodic consumption toward sustained, habitual fan engagement.

In short, the franchise turned casual viewers into regular digital users, which made the fanbase more valuable and the business stronger. Digital users improve a franchise’s revenue streams by buying merchandising, improving social media metrics, and increasing monetisable engagement through subscriptions.

It contrasts with previous seasons in which leading franchises would generate the majority of their revenue through ticket sales and television deals.

There has also been a sharp increase in the number of users placing bets on the IPL 2026. The average number of wagers placed per fan per game has increased from 3.2 in 2024 to 4.6 in 2026. Many of the India's best live betting sites, including 1xbet, Parimatch, Stake.com among others, provide excellent coverage of the IPL.

Teams & Talent: What Feels Different in IPL 2026

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of several Indian youngsters who have shone during IPL 2026.

Across just 17 IPL appearances spanning the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the youngster has compiled 656 runs at an average of 38.59 and an exceptional strike rate of 224.66, registering two hundreds and three fifties in the process.

Other young Indian stars, such as Sameer Rizvi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Prince Yadav, making an impact for their respective teams, have contributed to IPL 2026 feeling different to previous seasons.

It’s thought that the explosion of state-level T20 leagues and the U19 talent pipeline, in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi developed, has enabled more Indian youngsters to receive chances in the IPL.

In addition, the impact player rule allows five additional players in the matchday squad, giving opportunities to players who may otherwise have been ignored. The impact player rule has changed the league’s entire dynamic, with less emphasis being placed on a few star players.

During the early 2020s, elite talents, including Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill, were integral to their team’s success.

But, with the rise of specialist rules and the improved interpretation of the impact player rule, responsibility is spread more evenly among every player within the squad, each of whom has a specific purpose, depending on the circumstances of the match.

Commercial Growth: IPL’s Expanding Power (Recent Lens)

Many of the world’s most-watched sports leagues – La Liga, the NBA, and the Premier League – do not generate consistent profits for each of their teams, despite vast revenue streams.

During the early years of the IPL, games were watched by millions of supporters through television broadcasts, but the league was unable to generate a profit to the extent that other sports competitions could.

However, the rights have grown more than eight times in value since the tournament began in 2008, when DLF Limited paid $7.5m per year as title sponsor, compared to Tata Group’s current deal of $60.2m annually.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the league’s media rights were sold for $6.2 billion over five years from 2023 to 2027, giving the IPL a higher per-match value than the Premier League.

In 2026, the IPL’s leading teams are less reliant on central revenue streams, such as media rights and league sponsorships, than during previous series, as they’re able to attract record-breaking sponsorship deals themselves.

One of the top-earning franchises, the Mumbai Indians, generates roughly $14m annually from sponsorships, while teams at the lower end bring in closer to $8m. In total, the IPL’s team sponsorship landscape is valued at around $90m–$100m, placing it on par with the revenue generated by the league’s central sponsorship deals.

Then vs Now: How IPL Has Evolved Since 2008

The IPL launched in 2008 as an eight-team tournament, featuring 59 games over a six-week period. By 2010, ten teams participated in the IPL, playing a total of 74 games over two months. But it isn’t just the number of games that has changed, but the style in which they’re played, too.

The impact player rule has made the league more strategic than intuitive, while the increased value of media rights and sponsorship packages has resulted in larger player wages and greater infrastructure, improving the overall product.

As a result of an improving overall product, the IPL has grown in global popularity, with over a billion viewers worldwide across television broadcasts and digital streams. Streaming apps, such as JioHotstar, have helped attract a more diverse and younger audience, many of whom also engaged with the IPL beyond watching matches.

Being a follower of the IPL is now an experience more than just watching games. Many supporters have a growing interest in how stats and data are utilised by teams to gain advantages in games, and as such, consume media coverage analysing tactics.

Others view the IPL primarily for entertainment purposes and enjoy consuming light-hearted social media content and placing bets while watching events, creating a wider ecosystem and ultimately increasing the league’s overall value.

What IPL 2026 Tells Us About the Future

Many sports leagues around the world will be inspired by the IPL’s growth, and many of the trends within this year’s series reveal insights about the future of elite-level events.

With a growing global audience, it’s plausible that one-off games will be played outside of India in the future. A report published by SEN suggested, “Sources with knowledge of high-level discussions in Adelaide believe the ploy to bring an early season match to Australia could be used as part of a reciprocal arrangement with the BBL keen to play a match in Chennai.”

“An IPL match in Australia would sell out in minutes and bring tens of millions of eyeballs to the city, which has already used sport as a means for tourism via LIV Golf and the AFL’s Gather Round.”

The women’s IPL is growing at an almost unprecedented rate, with a viewership reaching 300 million and 86% of brands reporting high ROI. It has transitioned from a free-to-attend league to one of the fastest-growing competitions on the planet, and its ecosystem is likely to evolve in a similar way to the men’s league.

The world’s first women’s sports-specific sportsbooks are already launching, most of whom will view the IPL as a flagship betting product.

Comparing IPL 2026 with Previous Seasons FAQs

Here are quick answers to some of the most common comparisons between IPL 2026 and recent editions:

What is the biggest change in IPL 2026 compared to recent seasons?

The biggest change is the combination of data-driven decision-making and the impact player rule, which has made matches more tactical and significantly increased scoring rates.

Has IPL 2026 improved in terms of viewership and engagement?

Yes, while traditional TV viewership has declined, overall engagement has grown through record-breaking streaming numbers, social media activity, and second-screen usage.

Why does IPL feel more competitive now than before?

The league feels more competitive because teams are more balanced and tactically flexible, with specialist roles and deeper squads reducing reliance on a few star players.