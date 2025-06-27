Live Betting Sites in India: Where to Place In-Play Bets Online?

Read on to discover the top live betting sites in India for 2025 with cash out features, fast payouts, and in-play action on cricket, football, and more.

Top Live Betting Sites in India for 2025

Live betting lets you place bets as the action unfolds. Below, you'll find our top picks for the bookmakers offering live streaming, with competitive odds, features, and bonuses.

Why Choose a Live Betting Site?

Live betting lets you place bets during an ongoing match or event. One of its biggest features is the cash out option which allows you to settle your bet before the game ends and strategically cut losses or lock in profits.

Key Benefits:

Real-time odds : Get updated odds every second based on match momentum.

: Get updated odds every second based on match momentum. Cash out anytime : Exit early and secure your winnings.

: Exit early and secure your winnings. Perfect for mobile : Bet live from anywhere using your phone.

: Bet live from anywhere using your phone. Live stats and visuals: Watch the game take place with stats, trackers, and instant updates.

While this guide focuses on in-play betting, you can also explore our list of best betting sites for a more complete betting experience.

Ranking the Top 5 Online Live Betting Sites

We ranked several of the bookmakers offering live betting based on their cash out feature, live odds, and ease of use during in-play betting. Here's a quick look at our top picks and what they offer.

Operator Why We Chose It Welcome Bonus 1xBet Industry-best live stats and instant cash out availability across most sports. 120% up to ₹66,000 Stake Intuitive platform with flexible cash out and live streaming for top events. 200% up to ₹1,20,000 Parimatch Fast updates + partial cash out during cricket & football. 150% up to ₹50,000 + ₹300 Free Bet 4Rabet Optimised for mobile live betting with easy cash out for cricket and football. 230% up to ₹23,000 Dafabet Reliable cash out feature and deep market coverage. 160% up to ₹16,000

How Did We Select the Best Live Betting Sites?

We compared dozens of platforms to find India’s best betting apps with strong cash out features. Each site was evaluated for speed, usability, and real-time betting experience to make sure you're always in control of your wagers.

Key Criteria We Looked At:

In-play betting variety : Number of sports and markets available for live betting.

: Number of sports and markets available for live betting. Cash out availability : Full or partial cash out access across events.

: Full or partial cash out access across events. Live streaming and stats : We considered cash out betting sites with live streaming, real-time match visuals or trackers to inform your bets.

: We considered cash out betting sites with live streaming, real-time match visuals or trackers to inform your bets. Mobile live betting experience: How seamless the platform works on Android and iOS apps.

1xBet

Stake

Clean live betting dashboard with instant bet placement.

Cash out available on most markets, including pre-match combos.

Supports smooth live streaming on global football, UFC, and tennis.

Works flawlessly on mobile browsers and the Stake app.

Supports live betting in crypto, including BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Parimatch

Early cash out support, even for single-leg accumulators.

Strong cricket and football live coverage with animated graphics.

Features a visual match tracker with live stats updates.

Simple mobile interface and swipe-friendly live betting screen.

Markets open fast, with dynamic odds changes based on live play.

4Rabet

Excellent cricket live betting markets with regular cash out prompts.

Multi-event live betting with quick switches between games.

App-first design makes live betting fast and responsive.

Offers live updates and real-time match trackers

Dafabet

High roller favorite with complex markets and high-limit cash outs.

Allows early cash out, but lacks the partial cash out feature

Offers live betting on niche sports like snooker, eSports, and kabaddi.

Excellent coverage of football, badminton, and Asian leagues.

Top Sports You Can Bet on With the Live Betting feature

25+ sports covered for live betting, including cricket, football, tennis, and kabaddi.Full and partial cash out available throughout most events.Detailed live stats and infographics for faster decision-making.Supports multi-live view, allowing users to bet on several matches at once.Live stats with visual trackers and odds refresh every 5 seconds.

While players in India would love Live betting isn’t just limited to top-tier football or cricket matches, it’s now available across a wide variety of sports. There’s no shortage of live action to wager on which means that the choice of sport you wish to play is largely up to you. With most platforms offering partial or full cash out, you’re always in control of your stake.

Here are the most popular sports where live betting and cash out are commonly available:

Cricket : IPL, Test Matches, ODI, BBL, T20 World Cup

: IPL, Test Matches, ODI, BBL, T20 World Cup Football : Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, ISL

: Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, ISL Tennis : Grand Slams, ATP, WTA, Davis Cup

: Grand Slams, ATP, WTA, Davis Cup Basketball : NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA

: NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA Badminton : BWF tournaments, Super Series events

: BWF tournaments, Super Series events Esports : NBA2K League, Dota 2, Valorant Champions Tour, League of Legends, Fortnite

: NBA2K League, Dota 2, Valorant Champions Tour, League of Legends, Fortnite Volleyballand Table Tennis : ITTF Tournaments

: ITTF Tournaments Horse Racing: Local and international races with early cash out options

Payment and Withdrawal Options on Live Betting Sites

Having to fund your account and withdraw your winnings shouldn’t be difficult or stressful. Top-rated sites make this simple for players by offering instant deposits and fast withdrawals through payment methods that work well in India.

Popular payment and withdrawal options at top live cricket betting sites in India include:

UPI ( Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM)

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM) Net Banking : Supports all major Indian banks

: Supports all major Indian banks Debit/Credit Cards : Visa, Mastercard, RuPay

: Visa, Mastercard, RuPay Cryptocurrencies : Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, Tether (on select sites like Stake)

: Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, Tether (on select sites like Stake) Paytm Wallet

IMPS & NEFT Transfers

AstroPay & Jeton

Final Verdict – Things to Keep in Mind

Live betting is exciting, takes place instantly, and can be hugely rewarding, but only if done right. So, before placing those real-time bets, here are a few key points to remember:

Stick to Trusted Sites : It’s best to only use sites that you feel safe playing in. Luckily, this article already contains some of the best platforms available to players in India.

: It’s best to only use sites that you feel safe playing in. Luckily, this article already contains some of the best platforms available to players in India. Stay Updated in Real Time : Odds change by the second, so always monitor the live action before locking in your wager.

: Odds change by the second, so always monitor the live action before locking in your wager. Use Cash Out Wisely : Don’t just wait till the end for the outcome. Cashing out early can lock in profits before the final whistle.

: Don’t just wait till the end for the outcome. Cashing out early can lock in profits before the final whistle. Choose a Mobile-Friendly App : Fast-loading apps with live notifications and streaming give you the best live betting experience.

: Fast-loading apps with live notifications and streaming give you the best live betting experience. Understand Market Limits : Each sport and event may have different betting limits, especially for live wagers.

: Each sport and event may have different betting limits, especially for live wagers. Always Read the Terms: Bonus rules, minimum odds, and payout conditions can affect your returns.

In summary, the best live sports betting sites offer a flexible way to place bets in real-time. The addition of features like cash out, live streaming, and fast payments makes it even more player-friendly. Each platform offers something unique and it’s up to you to pick the one that suits your preference.

More FAQs & Queries about Live In-play Bookmakers

Here are the most important FAQs:

Which site is best for live betting in India?

1xBet is currently one of the best for live betting thanks to its wide sports coverage, fast interface, and full cash out options.

Is there a cash out option on live betting sites?

Yes, most top Indian betting sites offer partial or full cash out, allowing you to settle bets early during live games.

Is there live betting on 1xBet?

Absolutely. 1xBet has a dedicated live betting section, real-time stats, and in-game cash out for most sports events.

What is the best live betting app?

Parimatch and Stake stand out with smooth mobile apps, live streaming, and quick bet placement which makes them ideal for in-play wagering.