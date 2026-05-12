Getty Images Entertainment
Revealed: When Wrexham’s new Kop stand will open as Rob Mac & Ryan Reynolds make exciting prediction for Premier League-chasing Red Dragons
The deadline for the new Kop stand
Wrexham fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the redevelopment of the iconic Racecourse Ground, and co-chairman Mac has now gone on the record to confirm when the "butts in seats" phase will begin.
Speaking to Collider Interviews, Mac made the definitive announcement to manage supporter expectations. He stated: “I am going to say this publicly, just because it is easier once you say it publicly. It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats. Not next season, but the season after that. There will be people sitting in the seats, watching football.”
- Getty Images Sport
Increased capacity and Hollywood ambition
The revised plans for the Kop are far more ambitious than the original designs. The club submitted an improved planning application last summer to include an additional 2,250 seats, bringing the stand's total capacity to 7,750.
Once completed, the historical Racecourse Ground will once again be a four-sided stadium with an overall capacity exceeding 18,000.
Reynolds praised his partner's tenacity in overcoming the logistical hurdles that have slowed the build. Reynolds added: “This man makes things happen. If you tell Rob something impossible, you watch his pupils suddenly dilate and something happens internally.” This drive is essential as the club prepares for its journey through the EFL with the Premier League as the ultimate, if distant, target.
A world-class venue for North Wales
The redevelopment isn't just about domestic success; it is about bringing international prestige back to Wrexham. The new stand will allow the stadium to achieve UEFA Category 4 compliance.
This ranking is the highest achievable for European venues, meaning the Racecourse could potentially host Champions League, Europa League, and European Championship fixtures in the future.
- AFP
Future-proofing for the PL dream
As Wrexham continues its meteoric rise under the Hollywood spotlight, the infrastructure must keep pace with the on-field success. The new Kop will feature modern amenities including safe standing areas, hospitality suites, and improved accessible seating. It has already been earmarked as a potential host venue for the United Kingdom’s bid for the 2035 Women’s World Cup.
While the delay to 2027 might be disappointing for some, the owners are clear that the wait will be worth it to ensure the iconic venue is fit for the club's high-flying aspirations.