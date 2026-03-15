Why Wayne Rooney & Alan Shearer stand accused of speaking ‘complete nonsense’ as Anthony Gordon takes aim at Man Utd & Newcastle legends

After proving his fitness and quality with the winning goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Gordon did not hold back in his assessment of the criticism. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the England international said: "Usually I don't like to clear stuff up because I don't care too much. But this one does need clearing up because it was just nonsense. Saying I didn't want to play in the biggest game of my career is absolute nonsense.

"I think Rooney said I went past and didn't shake their hands and went into the changing room. I didn't. I got changed by myself in a changing room the size of this. It was just me and a sink. Complete nonsense. I think they need to do better at what they are doing."

While he felt ready to push through the discomfort, the final call was made by Eddie Howe in conjunction with the Newcastle medical staff. Gordon admitted he "didn't like very much" being told he was benched, but understood the manager had to prioritise the team's performance over his personal desire to play.