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Vinicius Jr told what must happen in order for Real Madrid sale to be sanctioned - with Brazil international generating transfer talk amid contract extension delay
Perez opens the door for potential exit
In an interview with El Pais, Perez has made it clear that Real Madrid will not stand in the way of Vinicius Jr should the attacker decide to pursue a new challenge elsewhere. With contract negotiations currently moving at a slow pace, the president’s comments have added fresh intrigue to the future of the man who has become the face of the club’s recent successes.
Addressing the situation, Perez stated: "There is time [to sign an extension]. I would love for him to stay for the rest of his life. He is deeply identified with the club. You know who doesn’t like him? People who aren’t Real Madrid fans. If he doesn’t want to be at Madrid and wants to sign with someone else, he will be free to do so. I’m not going to force him into anything. Money will not be the most important factor - it never has been."
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The contract standoff at the Bernabeu
While the president remains calm, the 25-year-old has already signaled that he is "in no rush" to commit to fresh terms. The Brazil international recently noted that they have a lot to discuss with the club, effectively putting the ball in Real's court regarding his salary expectations and status within the squad.
Despite the lack of an immediate commitment, the relationship between the player and the board remains cordial. Real Madrid have always viewed the former Flamengo prodigy as a pillar of their sporting project, but the arrival of high-profile names has shifted the internal financial hierarchy, leading to a period of careful negotiation between the two parties.
Mbappe compatibility and internal friction
Beyond contract talks, Perez also dismissed suggestions that Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe cannot play together. Critics have pointed to a potential power struggle between the two, with some reports even alleging a plot intended to frame the Frenchman in a negative light within the dressing room.
"I think it’s nonsense," Perez insisted when questioned on their perceived inability to play together. "They are the two best players in the world. Vinicius has won us two Champions Leagues. But we shouldn’t lose our minds either. This idea that you have to win the Champions League every single year is foolish; nobody else has won six in ten years."
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Mourinho return adds new layer of complexity
The landscape at the Bernabeu could be further altered by the potential return of Jose Mourinho to the dugout. The pair share a strained dynamic stemming from a recent disagreement surrounding alleged racist abuse directed at the Brazilian by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni. With the fallout from that incident still fresh, the lingering tension has sparked murmurs of a fundamental incompatibility between the two, raising doubts over how effectively they could coexist in the same dressing room.
Historically, Vinicius has demanded unwavering support from the club's management, particularly during high-tension matches. Whether Mourinho can provide that stability while balancing a squad filled with competing Galacticos may ultimately determine if the Brazilian stays or opts for the freedom Perez has now publicly offered him.