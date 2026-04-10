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Vincent Kompany explains why he is avoiding 40th birthday celebrations as Bayern Munich stars serenade coach
No time for a party as Bayern in 'priority mode'
While many would be planning a lavish celebration for such a landmark age, the former Manchester City captain made it clear that a party is the last thing on his mind with a Bundesliga fixture against St. Pauli looming on Saturday.
When asked if he had any celebration plans, Kompany replied while facing media on his big day: "Short answer, no. If it's a surprise, then I can't be held responsible..." He further joked about his desire to keep things low-key despite the occasion. He said: "I'm trying to somehow avoid anything that might come up for my birthday. We're in priority mode right now. Of course, I'm enjoying it and I feel young, and that's nice in the moment, but there are already enough emotions to experience this week."
Despite his reluctance to host a gala, Kompany did admit he might find time for a very small indulgence once the day's training is complete. "Maybe a glass of red wine tonight. But first, we have a lot of work to do." the coach added.
Serenaded by the squad
The club did not let the day pass completely without recognition, however. Following the morning press conference, Bayern organized a traditional Weisswurst breakfast in the player canteen as a surprise. The squad gathered at 11 am to sing "Happy Birthday" to their manager, accompanied by loud clapping and cheering from the players.
Kompany, ever the professional, delivered a short speech of gratitude to his squad but quickly turned the conversation back to their tactical preparations. He noted that he is accustomed to his birthday falling during the business end of the football calendar, stating: "I'm used to it, I've spent my whole life celebrating birthdays in these moments where we've played semi-finals, quarter-finals, whether it was in England or here."
High praise from the hierarchy
The milestone comes during a period of professional success for Kompany, who has quickly won over the Bayern board. Following a massive victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen commended the manager, saying: “Vincent, we all owe you a huge debt of gratitude. You prepared the team perfectly for the opponent, for the game and for this stadium."
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Chasing a historic record
The best gift for Kompany could arrive on Saturday afternoon in the form of a Bundesliga record. If Bayern score once against St. Pauli, they will equal the 101-goal season record from 1971-72, while two goals would see them set a new historical benchmark. However, Kompany is refusing to get carried away by individual or team accolades.
"Three points are the most important thing. I have a lot of respect for St. Pauli. That's why I always think that you don't need to talk about goal records. They defend very well. If you look at our recent games against St. Pauli, it's always incredibly difficult for us. They defend very well, it's sometimes hard to understand why they're down there on the table. There isn't much difference between St. Pauli and teams that are five or six places higher," he concluded.
Following the domestic test against St. Pauli, Bayern's focus will quickly shift back to European action, as they welcome Real Madrid to home soil for their Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 15.