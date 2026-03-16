VIDEO: Extremely awkward moment goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is refused chance to vote in Barcelona presidential election due to 'admin error'
Election day embarrassment for Ter Stegen
In a scene that quickly went viral, Ter Stegen was seen being refused the chance to vote at the polling station after waiting in line for his turn. The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who is currently on loan at Girona, was among thousands of members expected to participate in the high-stakes voting battle between Joan Laporta and Victor Font.
The veteran goalkeeper arrived at the stadium ready to have his say on the club's future direction, only to be met with a cold rejection from electoral officials. The Germany international's name was apparently missing from the electoral register, leading to an incredibly awkward exchange in front of the cameras and fellow supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou.
Watch the clip
The administrative error explained
The issue stems from the specific rules governing Barcelona's unique ownership structure. While every player is automatically enrolled as a club member upon signing for the Blaugrana, the responsibility for maintaining an active membership lies with the individual. A source confirmed to ESPN that Ter Stegen had failed to update his membership details according to recent requirements. Because his status had not been properly renewed, his credentials did not pull through to the final list of 114,504 eligible voters.
- AFP
Laporta cruises to landslide victory
The voting eventually concluded with a familiar face remaining at the helm. Laporta secured a commanding five-year mandate as president, fending off the challenge of Font. It was a decisive result for the incumbent, who managed to maintain his grip on power despite a campaign season filled with institutional tension and high-profile debates. Laporta’s victory came with a significant margin of support, as he claimed over 32,000 votes compared to roughly 14,000 for Font. The result provides the board with the strength they claim is necessary to navigate the club's ongoing stadium redevelopment and financial restructuring while maintaining their current sporting competitive edge under Hansi Flick.