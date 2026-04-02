AFP
USMNT's ex-Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun linked with Premier League return amid strong form for Monaco
Long-awaited breakthrough
The American striker has finally found his rhythm at the Stade Louis II after a turbulent start to life in the Principality. Following a prolific loan spell at Reims, Balogun initially struggled to replicate that success, finding himself stuck behind former captain Wissam Ben Yedder and later battling untimely injuries. However, the 24-year-old has turned a corner this season, evolving into a focal point for Sebastien Pocognoli’s side. He has caught the eye of scouts across Europe, with reports from L’Equipe suggesting that English clubs are preparing to test Monaco’s resolve this summer.
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Proving the doubters wrong
Balogun’s journey in Monaco has required immense patience, particularly after a debut season where minutes were hard to come by. The departure of Ben Yedder was supposed to open the door, but a combination of fitness issues and the emergence of Mika Biereth forced the USMNT international to wait for his opportunity. Balogun finally secured his status as an undisputed starter. He has silenced critics by contributing 15 goals and five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.
Financial quirks and tax hurdles
Balogun’s financial situation is uniquely complex compared to his team-mates. While he earns a gross monthly salary of €230,000, his status as a United States citizen prevents him from enjoying the tax-free benefits usually afforded to foreign residents in Monaco. Instead, the striker is required to pay approximately 30 percent of his earnings to the U.S. government. Despite this, Balogun has remained focused on his football. After a shoulder injury limited him to just four goals last term, he opted to stay and fight for his place rather than seek an exit, a decision that is now paying massive dividends.
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What comes next?
The upcoming summer transfer window looks set to be a crossroads for the Monaco hierarchy. While Balogun is tied down until June 2028, his return to peak form makes a Premier League move a distinct possibility. But before deciding on his future, Balogun will remain focused on finishing the season with Monaco, who currently sit sixth in Ligue 1, three points adrift of the top three. They next face Marseille on Sunday.