‘There will be interest’ - Premier League-bound Coventry receive Frank Lampard warning after ending 25-year exile from the top-flight

Despite the euphoria surrounding Coventry's return to the big time, EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes the club's biggest challenge is yet to come. The Sky Blues secured their promotion after a quarter-century away from the elite, but the spotlight is now firmly fixed on the man who orchestrated the turnaround from the dugout.

“The biggest thing will be Frank Lampard still being there and I think the way Doug King has spoken about him, I think there will be interest in him”, Parkin told BBC Final Score.

He highlighted that Lampard has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award, a testament to how much he has rebuilt his reputation after a difficult period in his coaching career.