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‘There will be interest’ - Premier League-bound Coventry receive Frank Lampard warning after ending 25-year exile from the top-flight
Sky Blues warned of Lampard interest
Despite the euphoria surrounding Coventry's return to the big time, EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes the club's biggest challenge is yet to come. The Sky Blues secured their promotion after a quarter-century away from the elite, but the spotlight is now firmly fixed on the man who orchestrated the turnaround from the dugout.
“The biggest thing will be Frank Lampard still being there and I think the way Doug King has spoken about him, I think there will be interest in him”, Parkin told BBC Final Score.
He highlighted that Lampard has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award, a testament to how much he has rebuilt his reputation after a difficult period in his coaching career.
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Premier League interest intensifies
The interest in the former Chelsea and England star is not merely speculative, with reports suggesting that vacancies elsewhere could lure him away from the CBS Arena.
Bournemouth are reportedly considering him as a primary candidate to succeed Andoni Iraola, who is set to depart the Vitality Stadium at the conclusion of the current campaign.
Parkin believes Lampard’s drive remains as high as it was during his playing days. He said: "He's such a determined individual when he was a player and now as a manager, because he's had a couple of knocks along the way, so I think there will be interest in him. The most important thing is that he's there next season, and his staff that he brought with him."
Tactical evolution at Coventry
One of the key reasons behind Coventry's success has been their commitment to an expansive brand of football. Unlike other promoted sides who relied on physical resilience, former Chelsea and Everton boss Lampard has implemented a style that has dominated the second tier. However, Parkin questioned whether this approach will survive the step up to the Premier League where errors are punished ruthlessly.
"They play good football, so they'll probably be quite open," Parkin explained. "Whether Frank changes that to be a bit more defensively-minded and pragmatic next season, we'll have to wait and see.” Lampard’s previous experience in a relegation battle at Goodison Park might inform a more cautious approach as he looks to ensure Coventry's stay in the top flight is a permanent one.
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Rebuilding for the top flight
While the manager's future is the primary concern, the squad will also require a significant overhaul to compete with the giants of English football.
Success in the Championship often requires sentiment to be pushed aside in favour of Premier League quality, and the Sky Blues are expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their ranks.
“They'll have to make a number of signings, that's the downside," Parkin added. "Sunderland are a good example of that and it's kind of 'thank you and good luck' for some of them."