Steven Gerrard reacts to Mohamed Salah's 'damning' statement as legend says Liverpool have have lost their 'identity' under Arne Slot

With only one game remaining in the season, the focus shifts to whether Salah is acting as a lone wolf or representing a wider consensus among the players. Gerrard questioned if the forward is "speaking off his own back for the sake of everyone else in the dressing room," noting that such an outburst is highly uncharacteristic for a player typically known for his professionalism and quiet leadership.

"It's strange, it's unusual," the former midfielder said. "He's going to be doing a load of media around his last game, I'm sure. I'm really looking forward to the coming days because that's unusual for a Liverpool player, and it's unusual for Mo Salah."

He added: "It was a tough 90 minutes and they got what they deserved. Villa were better all over the pitch. There was no fight, no passion, no pattern of play, no connection, they're not moving around the pitch together, individuals were miles off what I know they can perform at."