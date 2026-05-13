Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
South Korea WC kitsadidas
Renuka Odedra

South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

SHOPPING
KITS
World Cup
South Korea

South Korea 2026 kits revealed - from evoking the mighty tiger to floral patterns.

South Korea's 2026 World Cup kits have landed and are centred around a core narrative titled 'Tiger’s Ambush.' This theme is intended to represent the national team’s identity through a blend of traditional Korean folklore and modern, aggressive footballing philosophy. The collection serves as an exploration of national pride, emphasising surprise, precision, and collective strength.

South Korea kits at NikeShop now

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • South Korea WC 26 home kitNike

    South Korea Home Kit

    The home kit is centred on a bold reinterpretation of the white tiger, an enduring national symbol of strength and protection. A striking tiger camouflage print is engineered into the fabric, creating a dynamic visual that feels both rooted in heritage and distinctly modern. Custom typography merges traditional Korean calligraphy with Western design cues, reinforcing the fusion of past and present. The home kit expresses Korea’s identity through controlled aggression and visual confidence, capturing the spirit of a team built to surprise.

    South Korea kits at NikeShop now

  • South Korea WC 26 away kitNike

    South Korea Away Kit

    The away kit extends the ambush narrative through a floral‑inspired expression of Korea’s passion and momentum. The design blooms with intensity — capturing movement, emotion and collective energy as it builds and releases. Set against a Bold Violet colorway, the graphic execution balances elegance with power, reflecting Korea’s ability to combine beauty and aggression in competition. The away kit feels expressive and confident — an alternative identity that amplifies cultural pride while maintaining a sharp competitive edge.

    South Korea kits at NikeShop now

  • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting