Senegal star issues defiant message after being stripped of AFCON title as CAF hands Morocco the win

The 30-year-old defender, who was a cornerstone of the Senegalese defence, was asked about the situation ahead of Lyon's Europa League clash with Celta. Niakhate, who after the ruling was announced posted a photo of himself with his winners' medal and the trophy, made it clear that a courtroom ruling cannot erase his team's memories. He stated: “Out of respect for the club and with the crucial match in mind, I don’t want to go into too much detail. You saw my reaction on social media; it’s the same today. What I can say is that nothing has changed for me compared to what we went through in January. I’ll have time to talk about it again in due course; for now, I’m going to stay focused on Lyon.”