“Rotten to the core”: The bitter downfall of a former sensation-maker

Worse still, tabloid The Sun declared: “The club is rotten to the core.” After the 2-2 draw on the third-to-last Championship matchday against Hull City, supporters chanted, “Sack the board.” Thai billionaire Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha—son of the title-winning owner who died in a 2018 helicopter crash—is at the centre of the meltdown.

True, his tenure saw the club lift the 2021 FA Cup and English Super Cup, and he personally injected hundreds of millions. Yet his duty-free empire frayed during the pandemic, the era of lavish spending is over, and recent transfers have been bankrolled by loans.

Last summer the club lost Jamie Vardy, their last title-winning icon, to Italy; with him went its soul. Shrewd scout Steve Walsh, discoverer of Vardy, N’Golo Kanté and Riyad Mahrez, left long ago.

Instead of investing in promising, hungry talents, the club paid established stars the highest wages in the division—and gambled away its fortune. Last year’s £71.1m loss took the three-year total to £180m, prompting a six-point deduction in February.