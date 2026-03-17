Robert Lewandowski willing to take pay cut to STAY at Barcelona despite MLS & Saudi transfer interest

Lewandowski has reportedly signaled a clear desire to extend his time at the Spotify Camp Nou, even if it means a lighter paycheck. The prolific Pole remains a target for Major League Soccer sides, specifically Chicago Fire, alongside several ambitious outfits in the Saudi Pro League. However, the striker’s priority is stability for his family, who have fully integrated into life in Barcelona.

Approaching his 38th birthday this coming August, the former Bayern Munich man is showing a rare level of pragmatism regarding his role. He is understood to be willing to accept a reduced salary and a potentially secondary spot in the Barca squad hierarchy to help the club navigate its ongoing Financial Fair Play constraints.