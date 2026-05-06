‘Nearly came to blows’ - Another bust-up at Real Madrid as Federico Valverde & Aurelien Tchouameni become embroiled in ‘brutal row’

The rift within the squad reportedly extends beyond the players, as the relationship with Alvaro Arbeloa has become increasingly strained. Reports suggest up to six players are currently not speaking to him. Furthermore, another conflict surfaced earlier this week involving Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras. Although the Spanish defender attempted to downplay the situation publicly, stating: "The incident with a teammate is a one-off, without relevance and it is settled," the reality behind closed doors tells a different story. The cumulative effect of these spats suggests a squad that are completely fraying at the edges.