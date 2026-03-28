Raphinha to miss BOTH legs of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid as Liga club confirms devastating hamstring injury blow

Barcelona released an official statement confirming that the Brazilian will now begin a recovery program. The five-week timeline rules him out of the first leg against Atletico on April 8 and the return fixture on April 14.

"Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil v France match in Boston on Thursday," the club's statement read.

"The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks. He was forced to leave the pitch at half-time in a friendly game that ended in 2-1 defeat for the South Americans. A key player for his national side, he is equally important for FC Barcelona. This season he has made a total of 31 appearances and scored 19 goals, making him the club’s second-highest scorer of the campaign."