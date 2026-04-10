AFP
PSG closing in on Luis Enrique contract extension with Spanish tactician set to become one of Europe's best-paid managers
Long-term commitment until 2030
Expectations are high following months of negotiations between the club and the manager. While Luis Enrique’s current deal was previously extended until 2027, the latest report from RMC indicate that PSG are determined to secure his services for even longer. The new agreement would bind the former Barcelona boss to the Ligue 1 champions for the next four years, aligning his future with the club’s strategic vision.
The hierarchy in Paris, led by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is eager to finalise all details before the end of the current campaign. The club is so invested in the coach that they are even assisting him with personal matters, such as finding a new residence in Neuilly to ensure his family is as comfortable as possible in France.
- AFP
Among Europe's managerial elite
The financial packaging of the deal is equally significant. The proposed extension includes a substantial salary increase that would propel Luis Enrique into the top three best-paid managers in European football.
Despite the massive figures involved, those close to the coach insist he is more focused on the project and his family's well-being than simply chasing the highest possible paycheque. He reportedly does not even inquire about the specific earnings of other high-profile figures within the club.
This financial reward follows a period of supreme confidence in his leadership. Back in February 2025, PSG moved to reward several key pillars of the team, and Luis Enrique was at the heart of that wave.
Frustration despite European success
While the contract talks progress, Luis Enrique remains a perfectionist on the touchline. Even after a commanding 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, the Spaniard was far from satisfied.
“It’s a shame, clearly. We played very well, we deserved more goals, and I think it’s a shame because we did some very clear things in the second half. But it’s the Champions League, and you have to remember there’s still the second leg, but we’re happy,” he told Canal+.
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Unified sporting vision
The timing of the extension is also planned to create a unified front at the top of the club's sporting department. By extending Luis Enrique’s contract until 2030, PSG will align his tenure with that of football advisor Luis Campos. The two have established a strong working relationship, moving away from the 'bling-bling' era of the past toward a more disciplined and youthful recruitment strategy.
The harmony between Luis Enrique, Campos, and Al-Khelaifi is seen as the vital ingredient for PSG’s continued pursuit of European glory. With several key players like Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi also tied down to long-term deals, the club believes they have finally found the right managerial figure to lead their evolving squad into the next decade.