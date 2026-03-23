Don't go now, Pep! Latest Man City project is just starting to click and Guardiola needs to see how far he can take it

Even if the Carabao Cup is the fourth most significant trophy City hope to win each year, this victory, so convincing and against the team that Guardiola has justifiably pronounced as the best in England - if not Europe - spoke loudly.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, with City still hoping to chase down Arsenal in the title race and with a fair shout of winning the FA Cup, Guardiola will always be able to savour that moment. He will fondly remember how he outsmarted his former apprentice Mikel Arteta and how Nico O'Reilly, the homegrown City fan whom Guardiola first brought into first team training when he was 17, downed the Gunners in the space of four minutes.

Some might argue that is a fine reason for Guardiola to step away at the end of this season, one year before his contract is up, and leave with his head held high. It is what many expect him to do. But after seeing exactly what this young and brand new team are capable of, Guardiola should stay on and see just how far he can take them...



