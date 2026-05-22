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The only way Alisson will leave Liverpool amid shock transfer talk as John Arne Riise sounds ‘nobody’ warning to the Reds
Alisson's record: Games, goal and trophies for Liverpool
With Jurgen Klopp in the market for a reliable last line of defence in 2018, Liverpool’s recruitment radar eventually locked in on Alisson and a £67 million ($90m) deal - which made him the most expensive keeper in world football at the time - was completed with Roma.
The Samba star settled quickly into Premier League life, with a reputation being earned as one of the finest custodians on the planet - with many happy to place Alisson at the very top of that chart. He proved to be one of the final pieces in an intricate trophy-winning puzzle.
Alisson has surged beyond 330 appearances for Liverpool - netting a dramatic match-winning goal during a meeting with West Brom in 2021 - and has helped the Reds to two Premier League titles, Champions League glory, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup crowns.
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Transfer talk: Could Alisson return to Serie A?
A return to Italy, potentially at Juventus, has been speculated on heading towards the next transfer window. Quizzed on those rumours, ex-Liverpool defender Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Betinia NJ - said: “I can't see him leaving because he's an unbelievable player. He's so important to the club and to the players and to our defence.
“If he's going to leave, who are you going to get? I mean, who is at that level? Nobody. So, unless you want to spend really, really, really big again. I don't think there's a chance he's leaving unless he's really unhappy, which I don't think he is.”
Robertson leaving Anfield as a free agent
Alisson remains tied to terms for another 12 months. It remains to be seen what the immediate future has in store for him, but notable exits from Anfield have already been confirmed.
Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah is being released from the final year of his contract, while Ibrahima Konate has opted against signing an extension. Andy Robertson is another of those heading towards free agency.
The veteran Scot has spent nine seasons at Liverpool, with Riise - a fellow left-back - saying when asked if he is surprised to see a proven performer being allowed to move on: “I'm not surprised he's leaving, why he's making decisions, because he's not playing as much as he wants to.
“I still think he can play and [Milos] Kerkez has been so up and down in performances. To me, he seems a little bit, everything is 100 miles per hour. Everything is sprinting and everything is very aggressive. With Robertson, you have more calmness and that chill.
“I expected Kerkez to be even more dominant ahead of Robertson this season, but he hasn't been there. But I understand Robertson's decision to leave because he obviously has been told as well that playing time will be less and less. I wish he stayed on because I think he had at least one more year in that Liverpool club.”
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Slot needs to spend again in the next window
Liverpool may decide to add another left-back to their ranks this summer, while reinforcements will clearly be required at the heart of a back four that will lose Konate and see club captain Virgil van Dijk turn 35 in July.
With Arne Slot - who has been falling under increased pressure - having plenty of squad reconstruction to carry out, on the back of a record-shattering spend in 2025, the Reds will be desperate to ensure that Alisson does not leave them in need of a new No.1.