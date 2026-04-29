Virgil van Dijk admits Alisson exit would be 'big blow' for Liverpool as Serie A transfer talk intensifies

Rumours about Alisson's potential departure have caused concern within the Liverpool fanbase, who are already bidding farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson at the end of the season.

But, while Van Dijk is eager to see the goalkeeper stay on Merseyside, the Dutchman has insisted he remains relaxed about the situation. "Listen, there is always going to be a day where you - including myself - will go," Van Dijk said as quoted by ESPN. "But if it's going to happen - and I have no idea about it and I don't think, at this point, he has an idea about it - then we will, as a club, adapt to that."