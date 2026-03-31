Newcastle face huge fine over UEFA rule breach

Simon Capper, the chief financial officer, has defended moving the stadium leasehold to an associated company, framing it as a necessity for two upcoming infrastructure projects. He explained that the sale would help the club "reorganise our property assets and get them into the correct legal boxes to allow us to go forward with our potential development." Addressing the massive financial boost directly, Capper stated: "There may be more similar transactions to come in the future, depending on what we end up doing. But the profit calculation that had to be done is then a consequence of the detail of the accounting rules that the Premier League require us to follow in doing any transaction with a company that is associated with us. So it does create a very significant accounting profit because of that."

Despite the headroom created by the stadium sale, Capper admitted this financial cushion will not easily translate into a higher transfer budget due to UEFA's specific restrictions. This leaves the hierarchy in a difficult position where they may still need to offload three or four key talents to balance the books and avoid further sanctions.