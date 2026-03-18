Newcastle player ratings vs Barcelona: Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn at fault for Magpies meltdown as Anthony Elanga goals prove pointless in embarrassing Champions League exit

A frantic first half saw Newcastle start brightly but fall behind when Raphinha fired home after just six minutes. Lamine Yamal's great touch and pass led to both Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall slipping, allowing Fermin Lopez to feed Raphinha to fire past Aaron Ramsdale. Yet Newcastle were undaunted and hit back through Elanga. Hall and Harvey Barnes combined well down the left to send a ball in for the winger to fire low past Joan Garcia and into the back of the net.

Newcastle weren't level for long as more sloppy defending allowed Barcelona to restore their lead. Raphinha's free-kick into the penalty area was headed back across goal by Gerard Martin and tapped past Ramsdale at close range by Marc Bernal. The goal was another setback for the visitors, but again Newcastle responded, taking advantage of an ill-advised Yamal backheel just outside his own area to find Elanga to tap home at the far post.

Newcastle were looking more than a match for their illustrious opponents but suffered a huge setback right on half-time. Fermin's pass to Raphinha saw Kieran Tripper tug the Brazilian back and concede a penalty, allowing Yamal to score from the spot and send Barca in at the break 3-2 up.

Barcelona came out for the second half looking a different team and quickly took the game away from Newcastle. A great move carved the visitors open and sent Fermin through on goal to beat Ramsdale before Robert Lewandowski outjumped substitute Tino Livramento for Barca's fifth. Lewandowski struck again minutes later and Raphinha was then gifted a second from a dreadful pass by Jacob Ramsey as the Catalans cruised into the quarter-finals and snuffed out Newcastle's European dreams.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from Spotify Camp Nou...