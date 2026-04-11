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Morgan Rogers to Man Utd transfer given green light by Michael Carrick as Red Devils warn Chelsea they'll 'intensify' pursuit of Cole Palmer if Aston Villa star joins Blues
Carrick endorsement strengthens United interest
According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd's pursuit of Rogers has received strong backing from Carrick, who worked closely with the attacker during their time together at Middlesbrough. Carrick is understood to have spoken highly of Rogers’ ability to succeed at a club the size of United. His recommendation is considered influential at Carrington, particularly as the club’s INEOS-led recruitment strategy focuses on young English talents capable of handling the pressure at Old Trafford.
United view Rogers as an ideal fit for their evolving squad thanks to his versatility. The 23-year-old can operate across the front line or in a creative midfield role, making him a valuable option as the club prepares for a major squad rebuild this summer.
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Villa’s £80m valuation creates major obstacle
Aston Villa are determined to protect their prized asset and have reportedly placed an asking price exceeding £80 million on Rogers. The high valuation reflects both the player’s growing reputation and the financial structure of his previous transfer. Middlesbrough are entitled to 20 per cent of the profit from any future sale, meaning Villa must command a substantial fee to maximise their return. With Rogers tied to a long-term contract until 2031, Villa are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, financial considerations following previous losses could eventually open the door to negotiations if a significant offer arrives.
Chelsea pursuit could trigger Palmer domino effect
United’s interest in Rogers has also created a potential ripple effect involving Chelsea and their star playmaker Palmer. The Red Devils have reportedly made it clear that if Rogers completes a move to Stamford Bridge, they will immediately intensify efforts to sign Palmer from Chelsea. Such a scenario would place the Blues in a delicate position as they attempt to strengthen their squad while protecting one of their most influential players. Chelsea have tracked Rogers for more than a year and believe he fits perfectly into their youth-focused project. However, United’s warning has added a new strategic dimension to the battle for attacking talent.
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What comes next?
With the summer transfer window approaching, the competition for Rogers is expected to escalate rapidly. United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all preparing their strategies as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season, while Villa remain firm on their valuation. For Rogers, a move to a Champions League contender could prove particularly appealing as he continues to establish himself among England’s most exciting attacking talents ahead of the World Cup.