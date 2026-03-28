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Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Man Utd still eyeing Women's Champions League spot despite 'horrible' WSL defeat to Man City

M. Skinner
Manchester United Women
Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women
WSL
Women's Champions League
Women's football

Marc Skinner has reaffirmed his belief that Manchester United can still secure a European spot this season despite suffering a bruising 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City. The United boss admitted the result at Old Trafford was "horrible" but remained defiant regarding his side's chances of finishing in the Champions League places.

  • Skinner defiant despite derby disaster

    United’s hopes of finishing in the Women's Super League top three took a significant hit on Saturday as they were thumped 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford. Two headers from Vivianne Miedema and a tap-in from Kerstin Casparij left United reeling, but Skinner was quick to defend his squad's efforts amidst a growing injury crisis.

    "I'm not disappointed with any of the players, I'm disappointed with the result," Skinner told reporters after the match. "It's a horrible result, but the players are giving everything. We're limited with just the amount of games we've had. I think players are giving you all they've got. We're making characteristic mistakes because of fatigue mentally."

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    Injury crisis takes its toll

    United entered the derby missing eight key personnel, including the suspended Julia Zigiotti Olme and the long-term absent Celin Bizet. The lack of depth was laid bare on the bench, which featured only five outfield substitutes, three of whom were teenagers. Skinner noted that the physical demands of European football have contributed to the mounting casualty list.


  • Skinner addresses fatigue concerns and Terland’s fitness

    The United boss is hopeful that Elisabeth Terland will return for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as she continues to manage Achilles tendinopathy.

    "The more fatigued you are, the less likely you are to get the right body shape open to play the right thing, which makes it look like they're hiding, but they're not," Skinner explained. "They just move a second later and all of a sudden you're not separated enough to see the option to play forward and tiredness creeps in."

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pressure on for European qualification

    The defeat could see United slip from second to fourth in the WSL table depending on results for Arsenal and Chelsea. With the club already out of the FA Cup and having lost the League Cup final to Chelsea, their season now hinges on maintaining a top-three finish to ensure they remain on the continental stage next year.

    "It's a difficult run in. It is what it is. I'm never worried," Skinner insisted when asked about the possibility of missing out on Europe. "I know what this team will give. Even on Wednesday, I know what they will give. We just have to find the right solutions in the game to limit the opponents. We gave them space in the box for the headers. It's things we have to fix. With the run-in, we have to win the last games."


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Manchester United Women
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FA Cup
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Birmingham City Women
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Manchester City Women
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