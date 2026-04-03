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Man City table new contract offer for Rodri amid Real Madrid transfer interest
City move to secure midfield lynchpin
City have opened negotiations with Rodri over a contract extension to end growing uncertainty regarding his future at the Etihad Stadium. The 29-year-old has been the indispensable heartbeat of Pep Guardiola’s side since his arrival in 2019, but his current deal is set to expire in 2027. Fabrizio Romano reports that fresh terms are now on the table as the club are determined to avoid a scenario where their star man enters the final 12 months of his contract, especially with the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu looming large over the negotiations.
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Real Madrid lurking for summer swoop
The biggest threat to City's hopes of retaining the midfielder comes from the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have long been admirers of the former Atletico Madrid man and are reportedly monitoring his situation closely. While City would prefer to keep him, there is an acknowledgement that the player’s head could be turned by a return to the city where he was born. According to Romano, the decision rests entirely with the player and his family. Should he turn them down, a big summer move could be on the cards.
Rodri opens door to La Liga return
The speculation has been fuelled by Rodri’s own honest assessment of his career goals. The midfielder did little to quiet the rumours linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodri said: "I have one year left on my contract, there will be a point where we will have to sit down and talk." When specifically pressed on the interest from Real Madrid, he added: "You can't turn down the best clubs in the world.
"I would like to return to La Liga - I still follow it. I hadn’t planned to play outside of Spain, but City came up. The Premier League is my weakness and a thrilling league, but it is a very demanding league. It pushes you to the limit. I’ve been there seven years now and I’m noticing that time is passing. But for now I am very happy there.”
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Fighting for fitness and trophies
The midfielder has endured a difficult season physically, starting only 14 Premier League matches due to persistent fitness concerns. Despite this, he remains vital to City's ambitions as they sit second in the table, trailing leaders Liverpool by just two points. Despite this, he remains vital to City's ambitions as they sit second in the table, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. Guardiola's side are now preparing to face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.