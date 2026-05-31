AFP
'Neither team deserved to win' - Luis Enrique denies PSG were better than Arsenal in Champions League final
Enrique reflects on 'suffering' in Budapest
Despite the celebrations surrounding PSG’s back-to-back European triumphs, Enrique was quick to point out the narrow margins that separated the two sides at the Puskas Arena. The Spaniard watched on as Arsenal defender Gabriel sent the decisive spot-kick over the bar, but he refused to suggest his team had outclassed the Premier League champions during the match.
Reflecting on the nature of the contest, the PSG boss told reporters: "The penalty shootout? We did it the usual way to decide the penalty takers. They chose among themselves who was the freshest to take the penalty. I watched the shootout calmly. It was a very tough match, a lot of suffering. Neither team deserved to win this match. But if I analyse the season, we deserve to win our second Champions League."
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Tactical struggles and second-half improvement
The final was a tactical chess match that saw Arsenal drop into a deep defensive block, limiting PSG's usual fluid attacking movement. Enrique admitted that his players found it incredibly difficult to break down Mikel Arteta's disciplined setup during the first period, though he was pleased with the adjustments made after the interval.
"We're in a dream. Very happy… We struggled to find space. We improved in the second half. It's difficult to overcome. We managed to get a draw. This back-to-back win was incredible. It's time to celebrate. It's time for a holiday. The players will now go with their national teams. We're going to enjoy this summer, clearly, as a staff," the PSG boss added.
Arsenal's defensive approach under fire
While Enrique was humble in victory, Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves was more critical of the Gunners' tactics, suggesting that Arteta’s side showed a lack of offensive ambition. Arsenal sat deep for much of the encounter, recording a record-low 24.7% possession for a final, which Neves felt hampered the spectacle of the game.
"We deserved it today, because PSG was the only one who wanted to play," the 21-year-old explained during his post-match interview, highlighting the friction between the two different philosophies on display.
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Arteta hails 'best in the world'
Despite the heartbreak, the Arsenal boss was full of praise for the way Enrique has transformed the French champions into a dominant tactical force that can squeeze the life out of any opponent.
"I want to congratulate PSG, Luis in particular, because they are, in my opinion, the best team in the world," the Arsenal boss admitted. "What they are able to do with the ball, with individual actions, I haven't seen it, and it's not the plan to play in certain areas when you don't have the ball, but they force you to do that. So, even more credit to the players." As the dust settles on another grueling season, both clubs will now look to rest, rebuild, and prepare for the next chapter of European football.