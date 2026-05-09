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'No doubt' - Lionel Messi picks Lamine Yamal as his heir as Argentina hero says Barcelona sensatiion is 'the best' around
Messi crowns a new king
Barcelona icon Messi has left fans in no doubt about who he believes is the premier talent in world football today, singling out Yamal as the best of his generation. The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Camp Nou, even taking over the iconic No. 10 shirt that Messi once made his own during his historic spell in Catalonia.
Speaking at an Adidas event this week, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was full of praise for the La Masia graduate. Messi said: "There is a new generation of footballers who are very good and who have many years ahead of them, but if I have to choose one because of age, for what he has done so far and for the future he may have, he is Lamine. There’s no doubt, for me he’s the best."
- AFP
The natural heir to the throne
Yamal has long been compared to the Argentine legend due to his incredible close control, vision, and clinical left foot. After finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings last season, the teenager has solidified his status as one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe. His ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations has drawn constant parallels to a young Messi breaking through under Frank Rijkaard.
By inheriting the No. 10 shirt, Yamal has embraced the pressure that comes with being the face of the post-Messi era at Barcelona. His performances have suggested he is more than capable of handling the weight of expectation, leading the Blaugrana's charge both domestically and on the European stage while still only in the infancy of his career.
Chasing silverware despite injury
Despite the glowing praise from the greatest player in the club's history, Yamal is currently facing a period on the sidelines. The winger is dealing with a hamstring injury that has temporarily halted his momentum, but he remains a vital figure for Hansi Flick's side as they look to secure more trophies.
Yamal is currently on course to clinch his third La Liga title this season, a remarkable feat for a player who only recently turned 18. The club's medical staff are working to ensure he is being prepared to be fully ready for the upcoming World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup dreams on the horizon
Once the domestic season concludes, Yamal will be the focal point for Spain as they head into the World Cup in June. Having already proven himself on the international stage during Euro 2024, the eyes of the world will be on the Barcelona sensational to see if he can replicate Messi’s feat of leading his nation to global glory.